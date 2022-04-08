Donations still coming for IMPD officer shot in line of duty in February

INDIANAPOLIS — Donations are still coming in almost daily more than a month after an IMPD officer was severely injured in a shooting in Fountain Square .

The Central Indiana Police Foundation says more than $17,000 has been collected so far for Officer Thomas Mangan.

It was February when Mangan suffered damage to his Adam’s apple and voice box after gunfire was exchanged and he and 31-year-old Mylik Hill were both wounded.

Family members have said it’s not clear if Mangan will be able to speak, breathe or swallow the way he used to after the shooting.

Officer Mangan was released from the hospital in early March.

“He and his family are strong people of faith. They have amazing attitudes. I look forward to getting to meet him and his wife someday soon. I just continue people continue to keep them in their thoughts, prayers — if they’re people of prayer, that believe in the power of prayer — because he needs it," said Lisa Rollings, executive director of the Central Indiana Police Foundation.

Donations are also being accepted through the Professional Police Officers Credit Union . They can be made online or through the mail.

RELATED | IMPD releases body cam video, surveillance from Feb. shooting where officer was shot in the neck | Wounded IMPD officer Thomas Mangan released from hospital | DOC name misspelling allowed suspected shooter of IMPD cop to be out on bond, despite being on parole | Fund accepting donations to help injured IMPD Officer Thomas Mangan | 'We're not going anywhere': IMPD stands by officer shot in line of duty | Charges filed in shooting of IMPD officer in Fountain Square | IMPD names officers in shooting near Fountain Square that left policeman seriously injured