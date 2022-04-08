ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donations still coming for IMPD officer shot in line of duty in February

By Nikki DeMentri
 4 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — Donations are still coming in almost daily more than a month after an IMPD officer was severely injured in a shooting in Fountain Square .

The Central Indiana Police Foundation says more than $17,000 has been collected so far for Officer Thomas Mangan.

It was February when Mangan suffered damage to his Adam’s apple and voice box after gunfire was exchanged and he and 31-year-old Mylik Hill were both wounded.

Family members have said it’s not clear if Mangan will be able to speak, breathe or swallow the way he used to after the shooting.

Officer Mangan was released from the hospital in early March.

“He and his family are strong people of faith. They have amazing attitudes. I look forward to getting to meet him and his wife someday soon. I just continue people continue to keep them in their thoughts, prayers — if they’re people of prayer, that believe in the power of prayer — because he needs it," said Lisa Rollings, executive director of the Central Indiana Police Foundation.

Donations are also being accepted through the Professional Police Officers Credit Union . They can be made online or through the mail.

