ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

5 homes damaged in Horry County due to storms this week

By Kevin Accettulla
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09gTjh_0f2vSwZk00

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Five homes in Horry County were damaged Tuesday and Wednesday due to storms, according to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division.

SCEMD said none of the homes damaged were destroyed. Across the state, there were more than 40 homes damaged and 14 destroyed, according to a news release.

📲 Download the free News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for breaking news alerts in your inbox.
💻 View top stories on wbtw.com for the Myrtle Beach, Grand Strand and Pee Dee areas.

Most of the damage was in Allendale and Bamberg counties.

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down in the Brittons Neck area of Marion County before it weakened to an EF-0 and crossed into Horry County. At least five tornados touched down across the state, including an EF-3 in Allendale, according to SCEMD.

No deaths were reported in South Carolina from any of the storms, according to SCEMD.

The numbers reported are current as of 3 p.m. Thursday, according to SCEMD.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

Related
WBTW News13

Person dies in fall from South Carolina bridge

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — A person died Saturday night after falling off a bridge in Greenville, authorities said. Greenville police were called at 9:08 p.m. to the Liberty Bridge in Falls Park in Greenville. The death was confirmed by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office. Details are limited at this time. Stay with 7NEWS for updates.
GREENVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

Tornado confirmed Tuesday in Marion, Horry counties

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado Tuesday in Marion County. The tornado was confirmed with 100 mph winds in the area of Bay Road in Brittons Neck, according to the National Weather Service. The tornado weakened to an EF-0 as it crossed into Horry County. Trees were reported […]
MARION COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bamberg, SC
Horry County, SC
Government
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
County
Horry County, SC
State
South Carolina State
City
Allendale, SC
WCBD Count on 2

These small SC towns were named best in the south by Southern Living

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCBD) – Are you looking for a quick getaway? Three destinations in South Carolina made Southern Living’s list of the ‘South’s Best Small Towns’ in 2022. Beaufort made the list at #1 – the popular magazine said Beaufort, which sits along South Carolina’s coast between Hilton Head Island and Charleston, was a Lowcountry […]
BEAUFORT, SC
WCNC

'This is extremely dangerous': Outer Banks town asks tourists to stop leaving giant holes on the beach

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — Firefighters along North Carolina's Outer Banks are asking beachgoers to stop leaving giant holes along the shore when they leave. The Kill Devil Hills Fire Department posted two photos of large holes that were left unfilled on the beach last week. Firefighters got a call from someone about a large hole along North Virginia Dare Trail about a massive hole near the water.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather#Wbtw Com#Grand Strand#Brittons Neck#Nexstar Media Inc
WBTW News13

South Carolina woman charged with forgery, falsifying tax documents

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Revenue has announced the arrest of a Summerville woman for allegedly forging and furnishing a tax document. SCDOR agents arrested Aja Raniesha Simone Prioleau, 32, of Summerville, after she allegedly sent a forged certificate of pardon from the State Department of Probation, Pardon and Parole […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
WBTW News13

42-year-old woman identified in deadly Myrtle Beach crash

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A 42-year-old woman died early Sunday morning in a crash in Myrtle Beach, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office. The Horry County Coroner’s Office identified the woman as Mayte Ramirez Lopez from Mexico. The coroner’s office says Ramirez has been living in the Myrtle Beach area. The crash happened […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
News19 WLTX

SC couple trapped in high winds in their truck as tornado moves through county

ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina couple had a harrowing experience as they got caught in high winds as a massive tornado was moving through the county Tuesday. The video was taken by Stephanie Cochran as she was heading home with her husband Marc in the town of Ulmer in Allendale County. As they driving down Highway 300 at Mathis Farms the winds began to rapidly pick up.
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

35K+
Followers
3K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy