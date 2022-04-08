ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Defend your Node.js Apps With Jscrambler

hackernoon.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisclosure: This post focuses on Jscrambler, a JavaScript protection product to which the author is affiliated (as CTO). Node.js is an extremely popular and open-source JavaScript runtime environment to create server-side applications. This tutorial will explain how to integrate Jscrambler seamlessly into the build process of a typical Node.js...

hackernoon.com

Comments / 0

Related
hackernoon.com

How to Create Your First Successful Mobile App

It is essential to have a process flow for app development that includes six distinct stages. We’ll take a deeper look at each of them in this piece. This development approach will ensure that your company’s mobile app development venture is a success, regardless of the size or complexity of your project. Mobile app stores and in-app advertising are expected to produce $693 billion in income by 2021, according to current estimates. Despite the fact that many businesses are attempting to capitalize on this development, many are still unsure of how to create a successful app. But only a well-maintained mobile app development process can support these growth forecasts and help your company flourish in the competitive industry.
CELL PHONES
HackerNoon

Building Your First Startup with Python and Node.js

This article is for business owners willing to launch their first product. In this material, we will discuss and try to compare two popular backend solutions, namely Python (Django) and Node.js. Do you want to know which of these technologies fit your web app development project more? Read this article to get a few great examples of how these solutions can be used in the industry. The author is a former programmer himself and I certainly know this – but also I know that there is some good traffic and keywords running in Google searches for “Python vs.js”
CODING & PROGRAMMING
PC Magazine

Organize Your Homescreen With This $49 Productivity App

Staying productive can be challenging if your desktop is a mess, but organizing your digital workspace with a tool like Start.Me can solve that problem, and you can get a lifetime professional plan for less than $50. Start.Me is a productivity app that lets you customize the homescreen on any...
CELL PHONES
hackernoon.com

React 18 new features

New Feature: Automatic Batching · New Feature: Transitions · New Suspense Features ·. useId is a new hook for generating unique IDs on both the client and server. const id = useId(); //useId generates a string //supports an identifierPrefix to prevent collisions in multi-root apps. useTransition/startTransition-(mark some state...
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Node Js#Apps#Javascript#Cto#Const Express#Rrb Const
Phone Arena

Android 13 will let you know if an app is draining your battery

"Which app did I forget to close now that my battery died so fast?" If you are like us, you probably ask yourself this question every time your phone's battery suddenly drops without any extensive usage. To prevent you from wondering this ever again, the newest version of Android, Android 13, will be able to notify you when an app has "excessive background battery usage."
CELL PHONES
hackernoon.com

How We Built Plural – A Kubernetes Powered Multi-Cloud Application Delivery Platform

Plural is a self-managing application that scales to virtually any application and deploys to any cloud. Plural aims to deliver a workflow that allows for consistent combination of the standard toolchain for deployment. The big lift of running directly on kubernetes is deep customizability, but that impedes a functional out-of-the-box experience. The application lifecycle needs to be solved, since an unmanageable but easy to install application is still a pile of tech debt. We chose an architecture with 3 main components: the core plural API - a graphql API that effectively serves as a package manager for all deployment modules we support.
SOFTWARE
hackernoon.com

How to Use GoReleaser to Automate GoLang Build Releases

GoReleaser automates the build of releases of golang projects almost without cost. It is necessary to write automation of this process because doing it by hand is long and routine. To make the project more user-friendly and attractive authors add docker images, make distributions builds for many different platforms. In this article, all examples will be for GitHub. But these same techniques can be easily adapted to close projects, too. GoReaser is a utility written in Go that can perform all these actions based on a simple yaml script.
SOFTWARE
hackernoon.com

How to Review Pull Requests in 2022

Someone in my [Virtual Coffee] community asked about getting better at reviewing pull requests (PR) Pull requests should be small for a couple of reasons: fewer changes to code you have, the less potential for bugs. Even a one-liner can cause bugs, so the review process can be unwieldy. I've grown accustomed to using a framework for commenting called Conventional Comments [Conventional Comments] to learn more about reviewing PR requests. For example, a utility function used throughout the PR can be in a separate PR, using a tool like [Storybook].
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
hackernoon.com

Set Up Your Own Heroku-like Cloud (PAAS) in 10 Minutes: A Quick Start Guide

When building new projects, it’s usually annoying to repeatedly set up stuff like web servers, databases, etc. It’s often expensive or tedious to set up and manage. That’s where open-source PAASs came in. They are free and often have an easy to use app/database deployment & web server manager.'
COMPUTERS
hackernoon.com

What should Automated Testing Look like for Kubernetes Apps?

Realistic autogenerated tests and service stubs are the foundation to building a scalable, repeatable quality automation framework. Hand-scripting tests will never be sustainable. Once a solution is found, it needs to embedded as part of the organization's Gitops workflow. Nate Lee. Experienced API and Automation expert with 12 years of...
SOFTWARE
hackernoon.com

How to Configure VS Code for Java in 2022

VS Code is Java-ready! Learn which extensions to use and how to configure it to start coding Java in a modern IDE. I recently shifted from IntelliJ IDEA Ultimate to Visual Studio Code (VS Code) and I have no regrets! VS Code is highly customizable and fast. It stores your settings in the cloud so you don’t have to worry about configurations when you move to a different machine.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
hackernoon.com

How to Start with Autotests

This post is part 2 of my “autotests’s” series. It's a widely accepted consensus that automatic tests (and TDD) benefit the software development process in the following ways: saving time (reduces time to market) and improving team morale (mundane, repetitive tasks are among the sources of developers’ unhappiness) It's also impossible to measure team morale with numbers, so this route is useless too. We can show only two measurable things: **onboarding cost**(time) and**time to market**
SOFTWARE
NewsTimes

Get 10 Apps for Your Business, on Sale Now

In the digital age, there's no shortage of technology that entrepreneurs need to run their businesses profitably and efficiently. Unfortunately, apps and software tend to be expensive on the enterprise level. That's why our Best of Digital Sale is a great thing to take advantage of. We've got apps and software available for an extra 30 percent off now with promo code DOWNLOADNOW. Check out some of the highlights here.
TECHNOLOGY
hackernoon.com

10 Best AR Software for Your Business App in 2022

This guide will help you choose from the 10 best AR programs that lead in 2022. Keep reading to find also our tips on what to consider while selecting an augmented reality platform. 4 Top Augmented Reality Platform Technologies. Before deciding on the best AR programs, let’s first discuss the...
CELL PHONES
hackernoon.com

How Does the CSS Box Model Work?

The CSS box model is a term thrown around in the CSS community with very little frame of reference, but it is probably one of the most fundamental things you can know in CSS. Simply put, the box model determines, the size, margin, and padding of any object on the page. It also refers to the weird way CSS handles 'inline' and 'block' content.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
hackernoon.com

Build a Live Dashboard with Materialize, Airbyte, MySQL and Redpanda/Kafka

This is a self-contained demo using [Materialize]. This is an extension of the [How to join Postgres and Postgres in a live Materialized view] demo. The demo would show you how to use Materialize with Airbyte to create a live dashboard. For this demo, we are going to use Redpanda to monitor the orders on our demo website and generate events that could, later on, be used to send notifications when a cart has been abandoned for a long time.
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

These 6 iPhone Apps Will Help Strengthen Your Relationship

Relationships are a fun part of life, but they are sometimes complicated. Unresolved issues, poor communication, and lack of goals can make any relationship difficult to work through. Luckily, there is a solution. Apps are here to make our lives easier, and this is also true for relationships. There are many great apps out there designed to resolve relationship conflict and grow closer together.
CELL PHONES
hackernoon.com

How to Become a Great Developer in 2022

Google Cloud’s DevOps Research and Assessment team (DORA) have released the State of DevOps report 2021. The report defines what makes a truly Elite developer in the post COVID-19 world. It uses four software delivery metrics to rank the teams surveyed, as Low, High, High or Elite performing teams. 1. Deployment frequency: how often is new code deployed to production? 2. Lead time for changes: what is the length of time between code committed and production? 3. Time to restore services: in the event of incidents that impair users (e.g outages), how long does it take for your team to resume normal services? 4. Change failure rate: what percentage of deployments to production result in impaired service requiring a hotfix, rollback or patch? It’s of no surprise that the most successful teams are those with the most frequent deployments, shortest lead times, fastest times to restore services, and lowest change failure rates.
SOFTWARE
hackernoon.com

A New Android TreeView Implementation

TreeView is a generic and useful implementation that can be easy to customize and extend by everyone. The main goal is to make [TreeView](https://.com/amrdeveloper/treeview) easy to use. All of the details about how to install, use and extend are written on the TreeView website with examples. The implementation is ready to use and if you have any ideas or requirements feel free to share them or contribute and add them, also you will find all details on the website.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy