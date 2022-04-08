MPD holds community meeting ahead of unsanctioned Mifflin St. Block Party

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Police Department is warning students and property owners in the Mifflin Street area that the upcoming scheduled block party is not a city-sanctioned event.

Officers attended a community meeting Thursday night to answer questions from area residents about the block party set for April 30.

“Ever since the 1996 party turned into a riot, we have every year since had a neighborhood meeting ahead of the inevitable event,” District 4 Ald. Mike Verveer, who represents the area on the Madison Common Council, said.

Police say they will be cracking down to keep order and are working with residents on how to avoid unwanted guests.

If officers are called to a residence, fines are possible. University of Wisconsin-Madison students who are arrested or cited could also face disciplinary action.

