ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamburg, IA

St. Mary's Hamburg Fish Fry

By St. Mary's Church, Hamburg, IA
kmaland.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. Mary's Annual Fish Fry: Friday, April 8, 5:00-7:30. Fried...

www.kmaland.com

Comments / 0

Related
Odessa American

Fish Fry-Yays

Knights of Columbus #3203 and Daughters of Mary has scheduled Fish Fry-Yays fundraiser from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. each Friday during lent, except for Good Friday (March 25), at St. Mary’s Catholic Church cafeteria, 618 E. 18th St. Plates are $12 each. For more information, call 432-332-5334.
ADVOCACY
The Alliance Review

Regina Coeli returns to full-service fish fry

Regina Coeli Catholic Church in Alliance marked the return of dine-in service at its annual Lenten Fish Fry at the church on Fernwood Boulevard in Alliance. Service started out with only pickup of meals for the first two weeks of this year’s Lenten season. Dine-in will be offered on March 25, and April 1 and April 8. There’s no fish fry on Good Friday, which is April 15. Easter is April 17. The menu each week includes a choice of fried cod, baked cod or shrimp, a side choice of fresh-cut french fries, rice pilaf and veggies, macaroni and cheese, or baked potato. Applesauce or cole slaw, a dinner roll and dessert are also included. The dine-in option includes lemonade, coffee and water. Orders can be called in each week from 9 a.m. to 3pm Tuesday through Thursday; and 9 a.m. to noon on Fridays at 330-821-5880. Adult dinners are $12; and children ages 12 and younger eat for $8. Walk-ins are welcome, but call-ahead orders are guaranteed. Volunteers from the church’s Catholic community help with preparation and meal service. Cakes and pies, many of them homemade, are donated each week.
ALLIANCE, OH
Eater

Chicago’s Most Unique Pieces of Fried Fish

Why, yesm it’s the season for fried fish specials, with fast-food restaurants bombarding TV with ads featuring their annual offerings. Of course, Chicago can do better than that for Lent or just because its residents enjoy the taste of a perfectly fried piece of fish. Traditional fish and chips are great, but sometimes folks have a craving for something a little spicier. To remedy this, here are a few unique pieces of fried fish. Many of them feature international flavor and go beyond salt, vinegar, and tartar sauce.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, IA
Local
Iowa Society
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
State
Washington State
City
Hamburg, IA
Local
Iowa Food & Drinks
NEWS10 ABC

St. Mary’s Amsterdam opening community pharmacy

St. Mary's is opening a retail pharmacy. The St. Mary's Healthcare Community Pharmacy is currently only open to associates on the St. Mary’s benefit plan but will start accepting patients from most insurance companies beginning this summer, according to the hospital's website.
AMSTERDAM, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
Lima News

Open house set at St. Marys Fish Hatchery

The St. Marys State Fish Hatchery is one of four state fish hatcheries that will hold an open house from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, March 26. The hatchery is located at 01735 Feeder Road in St. Marys. Visitors can ask Ohio Division of Wildlife (DOW) personnel about fish production and...
SAINT MARYS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy