ALAMOSA – Both the Alamosa and Monte Vista high school girls golf teams competed at the Pueblo West Lady Cyclone Invitational Monday at Desert Hawk at Pueblo West. The Lady Mean Moose took second place with a team score of 431 – 13 strokes behind tournament champion Pueblo West. Morgan Ortega led Alamosa as she placed second with a 95, and Kayla Medina was third with a 98. Kailyn Vigil tied for 23rd with a 114, and Anika Najera was 36th with a 124.

ALAMOSA, CO ・ 10 HOURS AGO