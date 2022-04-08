ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ball leads Hornets past Magic after 3 players ejected

By STEVE REED, AP Sports Writer
WRAL News
WRAL News
 4 days ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — LaMelo Ball had 26 points, nine assists and eight rebounds, and the Charlotte Hornets routed the short-handed Orlando Magic 128-101 on Thursday night to get back on the right track after two lopsided losses. Terry Rozier added 22 points as Charlotte pulled within one game...

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

