ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

STORM WATCH: Heavy rain, flash flooding possible in parts of New Jersey

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

Stormy weather is drenching parts of New Jersey. Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Michele Powers says that heavy rain and flash flooding are possible.

A flood warning is in effect for parts of New Jersey. Powers says that the heaviest of the rain is expected to last into the overnight hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W7Wgj_0f2ursry00

MORE: News 12 New Jersey Weather Center

LIVE BLOG: News 12 weather updates

The storms are expected to last through the rest of the day but should clear out by Friday morning. Friday will see partly cloudy skies with high temperatures around 62 degrees. Clouds will remain for most of the day, with the possibility of light rain Friday night going into Saturday. Overnight lows on Friday will be around 46 degrees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gm1jA_0f2ursry00

Saturday is also expected to be mostly cloudy, with some occasional rain showers. Temperatures will be mild in the low- to mid-50s. The clouds will stick around for Saturday night, with overnight lows in the 40s.

Sunday will start off with a mix of sun and clouds, with increasing clouds by the afternoon. Temperatures will only reach the low-50s. Some clearing is expected by Sunday night, with overnight lows in the upper-30s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0itr7T_0f2ursry00

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

New Jersey dries out from major flooding around the state

Heavy rain Thursday night put parts of New Jersey underwater with major flooding near the state’s rivers. The Boys and Girls Club in Lodi had to be closed on Friday due to flooding. The building is close to the Saddle River. Water was still receding from the parking lot on Friday afternoon. News 12 was told the basement of the club was filled with water.
LODI, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Flood#Stormy Weather#Extreme Weather#Storm Watch Team
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News 12

Police: Poughkeepsie teen missing since Monday

State police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a Poughkeepsie teen that has been missing since Monday. Authorities say Joshua N. Cornwall, 15, was last seen at the McDonald’s on 733 Main St. in Poughkeepsie at approximately 2 p.m. on April 4. He is described as...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
WLTX.com

Showers, storms possible for parts of the Midlands today

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A few showers and storms will be possible this afternoon in the southern and eastern half of the Midlands as a cold front moves through the area. High pressure will build in on the backside of the front. Sunday will be sunny and a little cooler. Temperatures will moderate for the workweek. Active weather returns to the area Wednesday.
COLUMBIA, SC
ABC 33/40 News

Storms cause heavy flooding in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Parts of Tuscaloosa experienced heavy flooding Tuesday night as strong storms passed through Alabama. A Flash Flood Warning was issued for Tuscaloosa County until 9:15 p.m. The National Weather Service predicted the locations that would be impacted include: Tuscaloosa, Northport, Holt, Coker, Binion Creek...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
News 12

News 12

65K+
Followers
20K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy