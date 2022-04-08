ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Wife of UK finance minister agrees to stop avoiding UK tax

By David Milliken, Michael Holden
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FVnJm_0f2uPEDO00
British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murthy attend a reception to celebrate the British Asian Trust, at The British Museum, in London, Britain, February 9, 2022. Picture taken February 9, 2022. Tristan Fewings/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

April 8 (Reuters) - Akshata Murthy, the wife of British finance minister Rishi Sunak, said on Friday that she would stop avoiding British tax on her foreign income -- bowing to pressure which her husband had earlier dismissed as a political smear.

The public anger over Murthy's tax status has been heightened by her husband's decision to increase payroll taxes at a time when surging inflation leaves Britons facing the biggest cost-of-living squeeze since records began in 1956.

Murthy, an Indian citizen, is eligible for so-called "non-domiciled" status in Britain, something available to foreign nationals who do not regard Britain as their permanent home. That in turn allowed her to opt to pay UK tax only on income she earned in or transferred to Britain.

Murthy is the daughter one of the founders of Indian IT giant Infosys (INFY.NS) and owns about 0.9% of the company -- entitling her to a dividend payment worth 11.6 million pounds ($15.1 million) last year.

In a statement late on Friday, after two days of critical media coverage, Murthy said she would pay British tax on her global income, including dividends and capital gains, for the 2021/22 tax year and in future.

"I understand and appreciate the British sense of fairness and I do not wish my tax status to be a distraction for my husband or to affect my family," she said.

Murthy said her previous tax arrangements were "entirely legal", and that she would continue to claim India, not Britain, as her domicile. Sunak previously said she intends to return to India to care for her parents when they become infirm.

Sunak has been touted as a successor to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, whose own position has come into question after widespread criticism over illegal parties held at Downing Street during COVID-19 lockdowns and a series of other scandals.

After earning plaudits for a steady-handed response to the pandemic, Sunak's poll ratings have plunged as he faces challenges on many fronts, with the tax burden due to reach its highest since the 1940s.

Earlier on Friday, Sunak said in an interview that his wife's financial investments were separate from his, and that questions about his father-in-law's wealth and his wife's tax arrangements were politically motivated attempts to damage him.

"To attempt to smear him, to smear my wife to get at me is awful, right?," he told The Sun newspaper.

Non-domiciled status exempts more than 75,000 mostly foreign nationals in Britain from tax on overseas income, and has been a target for tax campaigners as it overwhelmingly benefits the very rich. read more

Britain's opposition Labour Party -- which has called for the end of non-domiciled status -- said Murthy should also pay back the British tax she had avoided in previous years if she was genuine in now accepting her tax arrangements were unfair.

Johnson said he did not know Murthy held non-dom status, and rejected suggestions his own office had briefed against Sunak.

"Rishi is doing an absolutely outstanding job," he said.

Sunak also confirmed media reports that he only gave up a "green card" for the United States -- an immigration status intended for permanent U.S. residents -- after he became Britain's finance minister in 2020.

A spokesperson for Sunak said he had paid his taxes in full and not broken any laws or regulations.

($1 = 0.7672 pounds)

Additional reporting by Kate Holton and Andy Bruce, and Mrinmay Dey and Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Angus MacSwan and Daniel Wallis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Warning millions would struggle if cash phased out

Ten million people would struggle to cope in a cashless society even though only 17% of payments are now made with notes and coins, a report has found. Going cashless would make budgeting difficult and would be a "major inconvenience" to another 15 million, the Royal Society of Arts (RSA) found.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Daily Mail

Rishi and billionaire heiress wife are accused of 'breathtaking hypocrisy' after it emerges she has 'non-dom' status despite living in Downing St - and could have avoided millions of pounds in UK tax while he increased burden on families

Rishi Sunak is scrambling to quell a row over his billionaire heiress wife's 'non-dom' status today amid claims she could have avoided millions of pounds in UK tax. Akshata Murthy, whose father is one of India's richest men, is facing scrutiny after it emerged she has kept the status despite living in 11 Downing Street with the Chancellor and their children.
INCOME TAX
Page Six

Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich begging pals to lend him $1M to pay staff

Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich has been begging his Hollywood and US power broker friends to each lend him $1 million to keep him afloat as his assets are frozen by worldwide authorities. Page Six has exclusively learned that the Chelsea Football Club owner, whose bank accounts are frozen in the US and the UK, is desperately asking for loans from his prominent and powerful friends to maintain his whispered $750,000-a-week staff payroll — which includes the minions keeping his multiple luxury superyachts afloat. But while Abramovich — who has hosted a series of starry celebrity parties on his boats and at his...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Boris Johnson
Reuters

UK watchdog says unit of Non-Standard Finance enters administration

March 16 (Reuters) - Britain’s financial watchdog said on Wednesday lending firm Loans at Home has entered administration and will no longer be able to issue new borrowings. The Financial Conduct Authority said the firm is part of the British subprime lender Non-Standard Finance Group and is the only company in the group to have entered administration. (Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
ECONOMY
MarketRealist

Is Dollar General Owned by Walmart or China?

Dollar General is among the leading discount retailers in the U.S. and has over 17,000 stores spread across 47 states. Who owns Dollar General? Is it Walmart or China as many speculate?. Article continues below advertisement. Dollar General was founded in 1939 with a mission of “serving others.” The company’s...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foreign Nationals#Tax Burden#Payroll Taxes#Uk#British#Britons#Indian#Infosys
Benzinga

If You Invested $100 In Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin When Joe Biden Took Office, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Joe Biden won the 2020 Presidential Election after defeating incumbent Donald Trump. The current president has outlined many priorities and signed many executive orders since taking office, including a recent cryptocurrency regulation order. Here’s a look at how some top cryptocurrencies have performed during his time in office. What...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Guardian

Putin’s daughters targeted in US sanctions against Russia

The US has announced fresh sanctions targeting two daughters of Vladimir Putin, as well as Russia’s biggest public and private banks, as part of a common western effort to starve Vladimir Putin’s war machine of funds. The sanctions targeting Maria Vorontsova and Katerina Tikhonova, two adult daughters of...
POLITICS
AFP

Dubai ruler abused ex-wife to 'exorbitant degree', UK court rules

The ruler of Dubai abused his ex-wife on an extraordinary scale, a UK judge ruled on Thursday, ending a lengthy legal battle between the couple over their two children. His behaviour towards his ex-wife through "threats, poems, coordinating press reports, covertly arranging to purchase property immediately overlooking hers, phone-hacking or in the conduct of this litigation, has been abusive to a high, indeed exorbitant, degree," the judge ruled.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Country
U.K.
Daily Mail

Thousands of Russian demonstrators take to streets across Germany after claiming they have been 'victims of daily aggression' in wake of Ukraine invasion

Some 2,000 pro-Russian supporters marched through Frankfurt this afternoon amid demonstrations in several German cities backing President Vladimir Putin. A 350-car motorcade set off from Hannover to be greeted by 700 counter-demonstrators pledging their support for Ukraine. The motorcade, flying Russian and also a few German flags, is protesting against...
PROTESTS
The Independent

What is Omicron XE? Symptoms of the new Covid variant as hundreds of cases found in UK

A new sub-variant of Omicron has been found in UK as the country battles a renewed surge of the coronavirus.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said that 4.9 million people in the UK were infected with Covid-19 as of last weekend - a record high during the pandemic.The surge is cases is thought to be down to people mixing more freely since Covid restrictions were dropped and the Omicron BA.2 sub-variant, known as Stealth Omicron. But now a further mutation has been detected that could be more transmissible, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned.What do we know so...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid: Nine new symptoms added to official list

The official list of Covid symptoms has been expanded to include another nine signs of a coronavirus infection. The UK Health Security Agency's updated guidance now lists symptoms including a sore throat, muscle pains and diarrhoea. The move comes more than two years into the pandemic, and just days after...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

A third of Covid deaths now not primarily due to virus as number of Brits dying 'with' rather than 'from' infection continues to grow amid milder wave

The proportion of Covid deaths where the virus is not the underlying cause has climbed to its highest ever level in England, official figures show. One in three victims who had the virus mentioned on their death certificate in February died 'with' rather than 'from' Covid, according to the Office for National Statistics.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

New drug that prevents you from catching COVID-19 gets green light in Europe — but it’s been in the U.S. for months and hardly anyone knows about it

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. British-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca announced on Monday its antibody drug Evusheld, which is taken pre-emptively to prevent COVID-19, has been approved in the European Union. The treatment,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
MarketWatch

Who is the richest person in the world? Jeff Bezos no longer has the top spot

Tesla TSLA, -4.73% and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has overtaken Amazon. founder Jeff Bezos as the richest person in the world. According to the latest Forbes billionaires list, Musk is the new No. 1, with a net worth of $219 billion — Musk was No. 2 on the list in 2021, behind Bezos. And his net worth on the list doesn’t include his recent 9.2% equity stake in Twitter.
BUSINESS
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Reuters

400K+
Followers
312K+
Post
191M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy