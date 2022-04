NEW YORK -- A new mural will be unveiled Tuesday in Queens. Long Island Jewish Forest Hills and the Fashion Institute of Technology are set to introduce the artwork in the hospital's courtyard. It pays tribute to four hospital workers who died during the first wave of COVID. The mural was painted over the winter by FIT graduate students, with the help of frontline workers. CORONAVIRUS PANDEMICComplete COVID Vaccine CoverageVaccination Sites In New York City | Call 877-VAX-4NYCTrack NYC Vaccinations By Zip CodeFind NYC Testing Site Near YouCheck NYC Testing Wait TimesCDC's COVID Vaccine FAQCDC's COVID Tracking Map By CountyResources: Help With Unemployment, Hunger, Mental Health & MoreRemote Learning Tools For Students And Parents At Home

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 21 DAYS AGO