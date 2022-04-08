ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, GA

Kubota unveils new $90 million facility in North Hall

By Conner Evans
The Times
The Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CfPhx_0f2uKiBB00
Governor Brian Kemp takes part in a Japanese traditional sake breaking ceremony Thursday, April 7, 2022, at a grand opening ceremony at the new Kubota Research and Development North America factory off Ga. 365. - photo by Scott Rogers

Kubota unveiled its new Gainesville research and development facility with a loud Japanese welcome, featuring taiko drumming and a ceremonial breaking of sake barrels to honor the $90 million project.

Gov. Brian Kemp spoke at the event to show his support before a crowd of a couple hundred people, including many Kubota workers, company executives, state legislators and local government officials.

“We are honored by your presence in Georgia,” Kemp said to Kubota’s leadership team. “Just as you’re proud of your facilities here and proud of our state, we’re just as proud of the Kubota brand and proud that you’re making these products in our great state.”

The facility spans 283 acres, 150 of which are already developed. It contains nearly 180,000 square feet of office space where research and development teams work on prototypes, tweak existing models and work to streamline manufacturing processes. The main building contains testing labs, workshops and engineering offices.

Kubota primarily manufactures tractors, rough terrain vehicles and construction equipment including backhoes, and the facility has ample space to test models with a mile-long track, a 7.5-acre skid pad, a 7.5-acre dirt yard and a 17-acre turf field and other outdoor areas where engineers can test equipment for durability, steering and power.

“The agriculture industry is the biggest business in the State of Georgia, so we are excited that Kubota, a world leader in agriculture equipment, has chosen Georgia as the home of its North American research and development center,” Kemp said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=331KqH_0f2uKiBB00
Matsuriza performs with Japanese traditional taiko drums Thursday, April 7, 2022, at a ribbon cutting ceremony at the new Kubota Research and Development North America factory off Ga. 365. - photo by Scott Rogers

The facility uses 100% renewable energy, said Kirk Payne, a research and development team leader, including three “sunflower” solar panels that open and rotate to absorb sunlight.

The new facility is the “last piece in the puzzle,” for Kubota in North America, said Shingo Hanada, president and CEO for Kubota Tractor and Kubota North America Corporations. They now have the ability to manufacture, sell and develop models all in America, Hanada said.

The facility has been in operation since early February, Payne said, and they have about 80 employees currently with plans to expand to 200 employees over the next five years. Throughout its operations in the state, Kubota employs more than 3,000 Georgians.

“This new R&D center here in Georgia is going to allow us to continue to innovate products and solution advancements with our U.S. and Canada customers’ needs in mind,” said Yuichi Kitao, president and representative director of Kubota Corporation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QTdn5_0f2uKiBB00
Sen. Butch Miller, R-Gainesville, right, and Consul General of Japan in Atlanta Yuichi Kitao sit together Thursday, April 7, 2022, during a ribbon cutting ceremony at the new Kubota Research and Development North America factory off Ga. 365. - photo by Scott Rogers

Sen. Butch Miller, R-Gainesville, who is running for lieutenant governor, introduced Kemp both praising Kubota as a company and taking time to praise the governor, calling him “one of the strongest men (he has) ever known” for his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Kubota has been a good member of our community, contributing to our economy, our culture, our schools, just being involved making contributions not just monetarily but personally with sweat equity,” Miller said.

The project got a boost last September, when the Gainesville and Hall County Development Authority voted to issue $90 million in bonds to support it. Officials have said the average salary for employees at the facility will be more than $80,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34ih6k_0f2uKiBB00
Kubota Vice President of Administration Manufacturing Phil Sutton welcomes visitors Thursday, April 7, 2022, to a ribbon cutting ceremony at the new Kubota Research and Development North America factory off Ga. 365. - photo by Scott Rogers

Comments / 3

Related
Daily Florida Press

Gainesville Schools approves new $24 million facility

The Gainesville school board approved several construction projects Monday. The board approved $24 million for the construction of a new 103,807-square-foot, three-story academic building at Gainesville High School, with 47 classrooms, labs for science, marketing, business and video production and two art rooms. It will connect to the kitchen, cafeteria and media center, and it will eliminate classes at the Ninth Grade Center. It is scheduled for completion in fall 2023 and will be funded by bond proceeds.
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hall County, GA
Government
State
Georgia State
City
Gainesville, GA
County
Hall County, GA
Gainesville, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
US News and World Report

Georgia Governor Signs Amended Budget With More Pay, Refunds

ATLANTA (AP) — Citing increased revenues, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Wednesday signed an amended budget that includes pay boosts for state employees, hundreds of millions of dollars to restore education cuts and an earmark of more than $1 billion for tax refunds. Kemp said the state was in...
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

Two Georgia military bases are being renamed. Here’s why

Georgia’s Fort Gordon and Fort Benning are among nine Army bases that will be getting new names. The Naming Commission, which Congress created last year to rename military installations named for historical figures with ties to the Confederacy, has developed a list of fewer than 100 names it is considering. The panel will make recommendations to the U.S. House and Senate Armed Services committees by Oct. 1.
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

Georgia at risk for more tornadoes tonight

Residents in part of the Southeast will face more volatile weather into Wednesday night that will include the risk of tornadoes. AccuWeather meteorologists say the risk of flash flooding will also be heightened as a result of the rounds of stormy weather so far this week. A tornado touched down...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Kemp
New Jersey Monitor

‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market

WASHINGTON — Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pennsylvania. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called […] The post ‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
REAL ESTATE
The Georgia Sun

Which city has the worst commute in Georgia?

When the COVID-19 pandemic made millions of Americans remote workers, it also abruptly ended the commutes that bookend the workday. As some of those workers return to the office, conversations around the drawbacks of commutes have become more vocal. For a while, those workers enjoyed more time in the morning...
GEORGIA STATE
BET

Permit Approved For Confederate Memorial Day Event In Georgia

An event for the Sons of Confederate Veterans, an organization which celebrates the confederacy, has been approved for a permit in Stone Mountain, Georgia, even though it was denied last year. According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the permit application was given the okay earlier this month at Stone Mountain Park....
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North America#Economy#State Of Georgia#Japanese
WXIA 11 Alive

When should Georgia surplus tax refund checks start arriving?

ATLANTA — Last month, Gov. Brian Kemp signed into law a bill that will soon send payments to Georgians out of a state budget surplus of more than $2 billion. Of that surplus, $1.6 billion is being sent back directly to the pockets of Georgia residents who paid state income taxes for at least the last two years.
GEORGIA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Atlanta hospital to close ED, end inpatient care

Marietta, Ga.-based Wellstar Health System is closing the emergency department and ending inpatient care at Atlanta Medical Center South in May. The hospital will be converted into an outpatient site, providing primary and rehabilitative care. Inpatient services will be consolidated to Atlanta Medical Center's main campus, Wellstar said. Low patient...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
WRBL News 3

‘Modern-day Bonnie and Clyde’ faces fraud charges for mail box thefts in Georgia, South Carolina, and Florida

STATESBORO, Ga. (WRBL) – A South Carolina man who referred to himself and his girlfriend as a “modern-day Bonnie and Clyde” was indicted on several federal charges for illegally using information from residential mailboxes. Michael H. Boatright, 33, from Chesterfield, South Carolina, is charged with conspiracy to commit mail, wire, and bank fraud; three counts […]
STATESBORO, GA
The Times

The Times

Gainesville, GA
6K+
Followers
214
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy