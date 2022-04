When you're about to make a big purchase, you probably do hours of research to find the best deal. Maybe you save a couple of hundred bucks along the way. But what if I told you that you could save just as much -- and maybe a lot more -- every month? All you have to do is take a closer look at the dozens of small purchases you make every month, especially those automatic monthly bills you pay and don't even think about.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO