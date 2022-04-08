ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Mitch McConnell's 'Revealing' Remarks About His Moral Red Lines Stun Commentators

By Josephine Harvey
HuffPost
 2 days ago

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) gave a telling nonanswer to a question about his moral boundaries that circulated widely on social media Thursday.

“You are known for playing a ruthless style of politics. Where do you draw your moral red lines?” Axios’ Jonathan Swan asked the Kentucky Republican in an interview .

McConnell joked that “my wife thinks I’m a really nice guy” and then said he was “shocked to hear such a comment.”

“I’m perfectly comfortable with the way I’ve conducted my political career,” he added when Swan pressed again, saying he’d be happy to respond to specific examples.

Swan then cited McConnell’s speech in February 2021 following the second impeachment vote over former President Donald Trump’s role in the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol.

“You said Donald Trump’s actions preceding the Jan. 6 insurrection were ‘a disgraceful dereliction of duty’ and that he was ‘practically and morally responsible’ ― your words ― ‘for provoking the events of that day,’” Swan told the senator.

“How do you go from saying that to, two weeks later, saying you’d absolutely support Donald Trump if he’s the Republican nominee in 2024?”

McConnell said it should not be surprising that he would support the nominee of his party and that he feels an obligation to do so.

Swan then wondered if there was anything a Republican nominee could do to lose McConnell’s support.

The senator avoided answering, responding only: “I say many things I’m sure many people don’t understand.”

The exchange drew sharp rebukes from commentators online, many of whom interpreted McConnell’s response as an indicator of his fealty to his party over the country.

See more of the reactions below.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 519

Bob Eddy
3d ago

"…McConnell said it should not be surprising that he would support the nominee of his party and that he feels an obligation to do so...." In other words no moral or patriotic. guidance what so ever! But we knew that already when he said he was proud of his conduct!

Reply(61)
266
DN Allen
3d ago

He ruined America when he stacked the Supreme Court. It's purely political now and you can tell when tell when they put stays on anything when a red state wants them too but if it's in regards to Biden they make sure they're against him. The Supreme Court is now acting like the Republican party not people that are supposed to rule by the Constitution.. It's all because of mcconnell

Reply(50)
211
Ri-go Blazt
3d ago

The question is: What does it say about the people who keep electing him to represent them, and probably will elect him again?

Reply(21)
156
