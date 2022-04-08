ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Housing Questions Abound After Boston Closes Down Garage Used as ‘Crash Pad'

By Oscar Margain
Cover picture for the articleFlight attendants returned Thursday to a makeshift apartment in an East Boston service garage after it was condemned by city officials. The garage on Geneva Street, near Logan International Airport, is under control of the City of Boston after inspectors said the property owner did not have authorization to convert the...

EAST BOSTON (CBS) – Airline employees were found renting an illegal apartment in East Boston. Boston Inspectional Services say 12 people, all flight attendants, were living in the property on Geneva Street during their layovers. “From my understanding they’ve been operating for about 10 years there, so they went under the radar for quite a while,” said Flavio Daveiga of Boston Inspectional Services. “They’re just using it as a resting point like refresh and then continuing on to their trips or their commute back to their home base.” Beds found in illegal apartment on Geneva Street in East Boston (Image credit Boston Inspectional Services) The building was a garage converted into an apartment. After receiving a complaint Tuesday, investigators found several violations inside, including illegal construction, missing smoke detectors and hazardous materials. It is believed the people staying there paid $300 a month. Inspectional Services says it was actually a tenant living at the apartment who called to report the problems inside. The property was deemed unfit so everyone staying there has been asked to leave. The landlord will now have to file permits with the city to make it a livable space before anyone’s allowed to move back in.
BOSTON, MA
East Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
BOSTON, MA
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CAMBRIDGE, MA
BEDFORD, MA
BOSTON, MA

