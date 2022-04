FORT OGLETHORPE, Ga. — Does moving 5 miles away make a difference?. If you are Parkridge Medical Center, Inc., the answer is yes. The organization, which operates four hospitals in Hamilton County, has asked the state of Georgia to prevent CHI Memorial from moving its Fort Oglethorpe hospital to a new building and new location 5 miles away in Ringgold.

