INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The CEO of a major ambulance company says two new state laws will help keep ambulances in business and could lead to lower patient bills. Russell Ferrell, the CEO of Terre Haute-based Trans-Care Ambulance, says changes to health insurance reimbursement rates for ambulances meant private ambulance companies had to pass along their costs to patients in the form of high bills. He says those bills cover everything from fuel and equipment for the ambulances themselves to training for new and existing personnel.

