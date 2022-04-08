ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dashcam Video Shows Coconut Creek Police Taking Wrong Man to Jail

By Heather Walker
NBC Miami
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA dashcam video exclusively obtained by NBC 6 Investigators shows Leonardo Silva Oliveira, 26, in the back of a police car moments after he was wrongly arrested by Coconut Creek Police. "It’s impossible for me to be on probation because I’ve never been arrested,” Leonardo can be heard telling...

who do I trust
3d ago

as usual..... the police loves taking the wrong person to jail. they definitely ask how can I not help you when they show up. they just need to be retrained. it makes you wonder how they passed anything when they always get it wrong when putting innocent people in jail.

