The New Brunswick RCMP reports they have arrested three people and seized cocaine, money and prescription drugs as part of a drug trafficking investigation in Campbellton. On Friday, March 18, police stopped a vehicle in Campbellton as part of the ongoing investigation, according to Cpl. Hans Ouellette. A 31-year-old woman from Campbellton and a 46-year-old man from Val D'amour were arrested at the time. Police say a third individual was arrested and later released.

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 19 DAYS AGO