Ag. Department demonstrates safe lanternfly trap

By James Wesser
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Russel Redding, who is the Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary, highlighted opportunities that state residents and businesses have to effectively treat and manage spotted lanternflies, on Thursday, April 7. At the Indiana County Conservation District, the department showed how to use a circle trap to eliminate...

