Workouts

Announcing The Balanced Life Pilates Instructor Team

By Jordin Tinar
thebalancedlifeonline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI have some exciting news to share and I want you to be the first to know! Check out this quick video below for the exciting announcement + exclusive details!. I’m so excited to announce that three expert Pilates instructors are officially joining us at The Balanced Life!...

thebalancedlifeonline.com

Comments / 0

MySanAntonio

Create an On-Demand Yoga Routine Online

Running a company is stressful. It's crucial to make time for your mental health so you don't feel overwhelmed. While there are many ways to cope with stress and anxiety, few offer the simultaneous mental, spiritual, and physical benefits as a yoga practice. If you don't know anything about yoga...
WORKOUTS
Marry Bell

How To Get Your Life Back Into Balance

Maybe we are in a time of uncertainty, our daily routines are mixed up and we often don't know what to do next. We understood! We have put together 6 steps to restore calm and balance to your daily life.
womenfitness.net

Women Workout Yoga Shorts – Premium Buttery Soft Solid Stretch

Featuring a high-rise waistband, our shorts provide a neater overall appearance with maximum coverage. Our shorts are well-known for its super soft fabric. It is also moist-wicking, breathable, and stretchy. Our shorts are great for wearing under dress. Not only they are perfect for lounging, but also perfect for yoga...
WORKOUTS
boxrox.com

The PERFECT Workout to Lose Weight (Sets and Reps Included)

Try this perfect workout to lose weight if you want to shed a few pounds. Programmed by Jeff from Athlean X, it is an excellent fat burning challenge. “If you are looking for a workout to lose weight then this is the video for you. Most of the time, when people attempt to lose weight they focus on workouts and exercises that are either not intense enough to burn the calories needed or they ratchet up the intensity so much that they are unable to sustain the workout for long enough to get sufficient results. Not here. I’m going to show you how to do this step by step with an entire plan.”
WEIGHT LOSS
SELF

A 5-Minute Arms Workout That'll Light Up Your Biceps and Triceps

With everything on your to-do list, adding exercise to your already busy schedule might feel nearly impossible. That’s where this 5-minute arms workout comes in handy!. There are tons of reasons to give your arms some exercise attention, even if you just have a few minutes available to do so. For one, strong arms help you perform everyday movements more easily. Whether you’re holding static positions like carrying a baby—which works your biceps (the muscles in the front of your upper arm)—or performing movements like pushing open a heavy door (which use your triceps, or the muscles in the back of your upper arm), your arm muscles are working on a day-to-day basis, ACE-certified personal trainer Sivan Fagan, CPT, owner of Strong With Sivan, tells SELF. They do this through flexion at your elbow (say, when you raise a fork to your mouth while eating or do a biceps curl during your workout) or through extension (like when you reach down to tie your shoelaces or perform a triceps kickback).
WORKOUTS
MindBodyGreen

The One Simple Standing Exercise You Need For Cardio & Core Work

Want to strengthen your core but don't want to break your workout momentum by lying down on your mat? We've got just the move for you: enter, the lunge with upper body twists. Here's how to do it, as demonstrated by fitness instructors Rachel Warren and Caitlin Riley, plus tips, modifications, and the benefits.
WORKOUTS
boxrox.com

The Perfect Total Body Workout (Reps and Sets Included)

Add the perfect total body workout into your training, designed by Jeff at Athlean X. “Constructing a single perfect total body workout is a challenge when you consider all of the muscle groups that you will need to hit in that workout. That said, I’m going to deliver exactly that in this video. If you want to try just a single total body workout routine if you are new to this type of training, then you will want to do the A workout. If instead, you want to adopt a more rigorous total body split workout routine, then you will want to pair this up with the B workout and perform them in alternating fashion on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.”
WORKOUTS
LiveScience

Muscle knots: what are they, and how can you treat them?

Many of us will be all too familiar with muscle knots. They’re essentially sore spots that form when bands of muscle become tight and sensitive. You may experience pain all the time or only when you touch the knot. If you sit hunched at a desk most of the day or tend to overdo your training then you’ll be more prone to muscle knots.
FITNESS
SELF

A Quick 10-Minute Guided Meditation for Sleep

When your day has been chaotic, a quick 10-minute guided meditation can be just what you need to calm your body and mind as you prepare for bed. In this video, Manoj Dias, the cofounder and V.P. of Open—a mindfulness studio that encompasses meditation, breath work, movement, and music, and offers both in-person and virtual classes—will take you through a routine that’s perfect for people new to meditation and for those who may be more experienced with the practice. Because this is a guided routine, your mind can focus more on the calming tasks at hand rather than having to worry about what you should be doing next.
YOGA
womenfitness.net

Plus Size Workout Pants for Women, Stretch Long Yoga Pants

Featuring a boot cut leg, these high waist yoga pants are loose and stretch, flatter every body type and shape. The stylish design is elevated to today’s standards with a tighter fit through the leg, tapering to a relaxed boot cut opening at the ankle. Slight flare at cuffs design to create a leg-lengthening silhouette, giving a streamlined look.
WORKOUTS
CBS 58

Marquette Moms supports women with work, life balance and more

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- As Women's History Month comes to an end, we want to highlight a special group that is working to empower women in our area. Marquette Moms is one of several employee resources at Marquette that support women, build community and empower women across campus. Marquette Mom,...
MILWAUKEE, WI

