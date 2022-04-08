ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alameda, CA

No Charges For Police Who Killed 26-Year-Old Latino Father Mario Gonzalez

By Sarah Ruiz-Grossman
HuffPost
HuffPost
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cc7Ql_0f2t0DTM00

Almost exactly one year after police in Alameda, California, killed Mario Gonzalez, the district attorney announced there will be no charges filed against the officers involved.

In a report from the Alameda County district attorney’s office sent to HuffPost on Thursday, District Attorney Nancy O’Malley said the “evidence does not justify criminal charges.”

On April 19, 2021, police in the San Francisco Bay Area city knelt on Gonzalez’s back for nearly four minutes, until he died . Body camera footage, released later that month after an outcry from his family, showed officers approach Gonzalez, who was alone in a park with bottles of alcohol nearby, after a neighbor called about someone being intoxicated. Gonzalez calmly spoke with the officers for nearly nine minutes. Then the cops put Gonzalez’s hands behind his back and pinned him facedown. At least one officer knelt on him until he stopped breathing and lost his pulse.

The D.A.’s report describes the officers as “struggling on top of” Gonzalez. Even after he was handcuffed, lying face down on the ground with officers on top of him, the report describes Gonzalez as having “continued to physically resist” because he was moving his legs.

“After approximately three minutes and 39 seconds of restraining Mr. Gonzalez while handcuffs were on, Mr. Gonzalez became unresponsive,” the report says.

Gonzalez’s family has long been calling for O’Malley to charge the three officers involved — Eric McKinley, James Fisher and Cameron Leahy — all of whom have been on paid administrative leave for the past year. The Alameda Police Department said the officers remain “suspended” and on paid leave until the city’s independent investigation is complete.

In a December report, the county coroner’s office declared Gonzalez’s death a homicide .

“These officers should be underneath the jail at this point,” the family’s attorney, Adante Pointer, told HuffPost last week, before the district attorney’s report came out. He was concerned the police officers would simply be put back on the job.

For Gonzalez’s family, this past year without him has been “like a nightmare,” his mother, Edith Arenales, said last week.

Gonzalez was 26 years old when police killed him. His son, who is 5 years old and named after his father, often asks where his dad is, when he’s coming home.

“How do I explain that he’s not coming back. That they killed him?” Gonzalez’s mother said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ITTft_0f2t0DTM00 People attend a rally for Mario Gonzalez outside the Alameda Police Department  headquarters on May 3, 2021, in Alameda, California. (Photo: MediaNews Group/East Bay Times via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Gonzalez’s 22-year-old brother, Gerardo “Jerry” Gonzalez, said last week that he hoped to see a “stricter accountability process for cops that kill people,” as well as policy changes to have alternatives to police officers responding to calls for wellness checks and mental health crises.

The family has filed two federal civil rights lawsuits — one on behalf of Gonzalez’s mother, for the loss of her son, and another on behalf of his son Mario, for the loss of his father.

Before he died, Gonzalez had been caring for his 23-year-old, autistic brother, Efrain, full time. While their mother was at work at a gas station coffee shop, Mario would bathe Efrain, make him food, put gel in his hair. He’d pick up his son from preschool and then make them both meals — they liked eggs and homemade fries.

“Mario was a beautiful person, very respectful, full of love,” his mother said, adding that he loved watching movies and cooking for his son and his brother.

“He didn’t deserve to die.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 8

Pedro Noa
3d ago

seeing alot of no charges in alot of sketchy police killings lately, almost all minority.

Reply
7
Jim-n-M 18
3d ago

Lovin it! Cops seem to be as fed up as community's are. Take out what ever trash you can, buy any means necessary.

Reply(1)
3
Related
People

3 Men Arrested After Retired Calif. Cop Killed Protecting News Crew Reporting on Smash-and-Grab Crimes

Three California men are accused of murder in the fatal shooting of a retired police officer who was working as a security guard for a TV news crew. Laron Marques Gilbert, Hershel Hale, and Shadihia Mitchell were each charged with murder, attempted second-degree robbery, and assault with a semi-automatic firearm in connection with the November death of Kevin Nishita.
OAKLAND, CA
BET

Family Of San Francisco Girl, 8, 'Devastated' After Body Found, Saying Death 'Could Have Been Avoided'

A manhunt is underway for a California man allegedly involved in an 8-year-old girl’s death that Child Protective Services could have prevented, her family says. Merced Police detectives discovered a child’s dead body Friday (March 11) at Dhante Jackson’s home in Merced, Calif., a police statement said. The Merced County Coroner’s Office is working on identifying the body that is believed to be the remains of Sophia Mason who was reported missing.
MERCED, CA
The Independent

South Carolina man sentenced to execution by electric chair or firing squad for 2001 murder

A South Carolina man has been scheduled to die by electric chair or firing squad almost 23 years after he was convicted of murdering a convenience store clerk during a robbery. Richard Bernard Moore, 57, received notice from the state Supreme Court that his execution will occur on Friday, 29 April. Further appeals could delay that date. South Carolina state law requires Moore to decide between the electric chair or firing squad two weeks before he is scheduled to die. The Post and Courier reports that the notice came a day after a filing by Moore’s attorney to overturn...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Alameda County, CA
State
California State
City
Alameda, CA
Alameda, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Alameda County, CA
Crime & Safety
ohmymag.co.uk

Kidnapped 11 years ago, this girl was found over 500 km from her home

In 2011, little Camille Chauvet vanished. She had been taken by her mother, who was later found in Switzerland at the beginning of March, according to Nice-Matin, a French magazine. Kidnapped in the Var 11 years ago, Camille was found in Switzerland. Camilla Chauvet has been found safe and sound....
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Lawsuits#Pulse#Latino
Miami Herald

Dad dies 6 months after daughter coated his body in drain cleaner, Michigan cops say

An 18-year-old woman accused of pouring chemicals on her dad in October has been charged with murder after he died from his injuries, Michigan cops say. Megan Joyce Imirowicz was arrested for a second time last week with the amended charges in her father’s death. She was originally charged with domestic violence and assault with intent to do great bodily harm but was released from jail on bond, according to Michigan State Police.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Preschool
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Miami Herald

Woman’s body found 20 years after husband killed her and hid body, Georgia jury finds

Thirty years after the disappearance of his wife, a Georgia man was found guilty of murdering her and concealing her death, authorities say. Kevin James Lee was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole – “the only allowable sentence under the law that applied at the time the crime was committed,” according to the District Attorney’s Office of the Coweta Judicial Circuit.
PUBLIC SAFETY
truecrimedaily

Woman found dead in locked storage unit she reportedly lived in for several days

LAS VEGAS (TCD) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a suspicious death after a woman's body was found locked inside a storage unit this week. According to KLAS-TV, on Monday, March 28 at approximately 6:30 a.m., officers responded to the 8800 block of Centennial Pkway. At the scene, officers reportedly discovered the body of a white woman believed to be in her 50s.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Radar Online.com

Singer Brandy Sued By 60-Year-Old Ex-Housekeeper For Alleged Age Discrimination

Singer Brandy is being dragged to court by her ex-employee who accuses the singer of firing her due to her age despite working together for decades. According to court documents obtained by Radar, the singer’s former housekeeper Maria Castaneda aka Elizabeth Juarez is suing her for failure to pay proper wages, failing to provide proper meal breaks, age discrimination, failure to prevent discrimination and wrongful termination.
CELEBRITIES
CBS LA

David Cerigioni identified as 70-year-old tree trimmer who died on the job

A tree trimmer who was found dead on the job Saturday has been identified as 70-year-old David Cerigioni. Police say they found Cerigioni hanging upside down about 50-feet up in the air on the former Van Halen Estate located on Coldwater Canyon Avenue near Mulholland Saturday afternoon. The fire department used a ladder truck to reach Cerigioni and get him down, but unfortunately, he had already passed away. Cerigioni was apparently trimming a tree around utility cables including a power line but it is not clear right now whether he or one of his tools came in contact with it. "There were high-powered tension...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Husband and wife found dead with ‘DNR’ written on their foreheads ‘took their own lives’ inquest hears

A retired company director and his wife took their own lives having decided to die together because of their poor health, an inquest heard.Peter Norris, 75, and his retired teacher wife Marguerite, 74, were found dead in separate bedrooms at their detached home in Modbury, Ivybridge, Devon on 8 April last year.Both had written DNR - meaning ‘Do Not Resuscitate’ - on their foreheads and had informed written to their solicitor detailing their intentions, Plymouth, Torbay and South Devon Coroner’s Court heard.Devon and Cornwall Police had been alerted by neighbours who had not seen the couple for several days.Detectives discovered...
RELATIONSHIPS
HuffPost

HuffPost

28K+
Followers
1K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy