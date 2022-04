NEW YORK -- With cases on the rise again, New York City health officials are considering raising the COVID alert level to "code yellow."There's growing concern about a spring surge across the country, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut are among the 27 states reporting a rise in infections over the past week. Health officials say hospitalization rates have been slower to show an uptick, but they are increasing, mostly among those who are unvaccinated. Now, they're issuing new guidelines. With some COVID restrictions slowly inching their way back, it's a familiar feeling again around the city. New York City Health + Hospitals...

