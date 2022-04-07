ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri faces herculean task against No. 1 Tennessee

By By Tanner Ludwig
 3 days ago

After a brief reprieve from playing top-ranked teams, Missouri baseball is faced with its biggest challenge yet this weekend. The Tigers travel to Knoxville for a three-game series against No. 1 Tennessee.

The Volunteers have been on fire to start the season. They have steadily climbed up D1 Baseball’s power rankings after starting the season ranked No. 19. Tennessee won its first eight games before losing to then-No. 1 Texas.

Since then, the Volunteers have won 20 straight games with a 9-0 start to SEC play. They have gone up against some of the best SEC teams, sweeping them all.

First, it was then-No. 1 Ole Miss which the Volunteers put down with a run differential of 26-7. Next was No. 9 Vanderbilt. Known for pitching, the Commodores failed to slow down Tennessee’s bats. Vanderbilt was outscored 16-4.

The Volunteers crush baseballs consistently. Tennessee leads the nation with 71 homers — seven more than second place. It doesn’t just hit for power; the Vols are fifth in the country with a .324 average.

Missouri’s offense is nothing to scoff at, but it doesn’t compare to Tennesee’s. The Tigers rank 50th in the nation with a .294 average, but Tigers fans shouldn’t get their hopes up heading into the weekend. Batting isn’t the only thing that Tennessee does well — along with leading the nation in home runs, the Volunteers also lead the nation in ERA. Led by a pair of freshmen, Tennessee boasts a 1.74 team ERA.

Chase Burns and Drew Beam boast ERAs of 1.15 and .88, respectively. The duo has lifted the Volunteers to their first-ever No. 1 ranking in both D1 Baseball’s and Baseball America’s polls.

Missouri is coming off an emotional rivalry win over Kansas and an SEC series win over South Carolina, but it is nowhere near as dominant as Tennessee. Despite eclipsing last year’s wins total, the Tigers have plenty of room to improve. Missouri ranks 99th in the nation with a 4.74 ERA and is still trying to figure out its starting lineup and rotation out of the bullpen.

The starting rotation will need to provide the Tigers with deep outings against the Volunteers if Missouri wants any chance of winning the series. If MU coach Steve Bieser has to go deep into his bullpen early Friday, it sets the rest of the weekend up poorly for the Tigers. Missouri has a limited amount of arms that can be trusted to pitch in high-leverage situations.

If Missouri wants to rise to the upper ranks of SEC teams, there is no better opportunity than going on the road against the No. 1 team in the country.

It’s only four weeks into conference play, but this is an important series for Missouri, which sits in the middle of the SEC West.

MU softball shut out by Mississippi State on Saturday

One swing. That was all Mississippi State needed to take down No. 24 Missouri softball Saturday. Paige Cook delivered the deciding hit, a first-inning, two-run home run that changed the scoreboard for the first and only time in the contest. The Bulldogs defeated the Tigers 2-0. Missouri outfielder Brooke Wilmes lept up against the center field wall to take away a potential home run or at least an extra-base hit...
COLUMBIA, MO
thecentersquare.com

Tennessee social media bill faces legal obstacles similar to Florida, Texas

(The Center Square) – Tennessee lawmakers pushing a social media oversight bill that would prevent users from being banned or shadow banned said it is not a First Amendment issue but a governmental course correction. The vice president and general counsel of NetChoice, which successfully has been granted injunctions...
TENNESSEE STATE
Kentucky Kernel

Cats earn biggest victory of season, take down No. 5 Tennessee 4-3

No. 12 Kentucky took down No. 5 Tennessee with a 4-3 victory on Friday night at the Hilary J Boone Tennis Center. The atmosphere was energetic in the building as the Wildcats and Vols began the doubles matches. While the Cats fought hard, they came up just shy of attaining...
LEXINGTON, KY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Vanderbilt victorious at Tennessee

Tennessee’s women’s tennis team lost its home match to Vanderbilt Friday. The Lady Vols (11-7, 5-5 SEC) captured the doubles point, but dropped a 5-2 decision to the Commodores Friday at Knoxville’s Goodfriend Tennis Center. The match against Vanderbilt (12-7, 4-6 SEC) was moved from Barksdale Stadium...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Beck hits a grand slam in Tennessee's 11-4 win over Missouri on Saturday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee baseball kept the winning streak alive with an 11-4 win against Missouri Saturday night inside Lindsey Nelson Stadium. The Vols fell behind 2-0 in the first inning after two Tigers' solo home runs. Tennessee would take the lead in the bottom of the second thanks to back-to-back-to-back solo home runs from Trey Lipscomb, Joel Ortega and Evan Russell.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Wyoming News

