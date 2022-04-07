Missouri faces herculean task against No. 1 Tennessee

After a brief reprieve from playing top-ranked teams, Missouri baseball is faced with its biggest challenge yet this weekend. The Tigers travel to Knoxville for a three-game series against No. 1 Tennessee.

The Volunteers have been on fire to start the season. They have steadily climbed up D1 Baseball’s power rankings after starting the season ranked No. 19. Tennessee won its first eight games before losing to then-No. 1 Texas.

Since then, the Volunteers have won 20 straight games with a 9-0 start to SEC play. They have gone up against some of the best SEC teams, sweeping them all.

First, it was then-No. 1 Ole Miss which the Volunteers put down with a run differential of 26-7. Next was No. 9 Vanderbilt. Known for pitching, the Commodores failed to slow down Tennessee’s bats. Vanderbilt was outscored 16-4.

The Volunteers crush baseballs consistently. Tennessee leads the nation with 71 homers — seven more than second place. It doesn’t just hit for power; the Vols are fifth in the country with a .324 average.

Missouri’s offense is nothing to scoff at, but it doesn’t compare to Tennesee’s. The Tigers rank 50th in the nation with a .294 average, but Tigers fans shouldn’t get their hopes up heading into the weekend. Batting isn’t the only thing that Tennessee does well — along with leading the nation in home runs, the Volunteers also lead the nation in ERA. Led by a pair of freshmen, Tennessee boasts a 1.74 team ERA.

Chase Burns and Drew Beam boast ERAs of 1.15 and .88, respectively. The duo has lifted the Volunteers to their first-ever No. 1 ranking in both D1 Baseball’s and Baseball America’s polls.

Missouri is coming off an emotional rivalry win over Kansas and an SEC series win over South Carolina, but it is nowhere near as dominant as Tennessee. Despite eclipsing last year’s wins total, the Tigers have plenty of room to improve. Missouri ranks 99th in the nation with a 4.74 ERA and is still trying to figure out its starting lineup and rotation out of the bullpen.

The starting rotation will need to provide the Tigers with deep outings against the Volunteers if Missouri wants any chance of winning the series. If MU coach Steve Bieser has to go deep into his bullpen early Friday, it sets the rest of the weekend up poorly for the Tigers. Missouri has a limited amount of arms that can be trusted to pitch in high-leverage situations.

If Missouri wants to rise to the upper ranks of SEC teams, there is no better opportunity than going on the road against the No. 1 team in the country.

It’s only four weeks into conference play, but this is an important series for Missouri, which sits in the middle of the SEC West.