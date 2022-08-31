17 Musician Brand Collaborations You Need to Know About

Celebrity brand collaborations and endorsement deals are just getting heated up for 2022. Because there are so many partnerships to keep track of, we put together a running list of some of the best brand collaborations for the year (so far).

From Bad Bunny’s latest Adidas drop and Maluma’s red-hot clothing collection with Macy’s to DJ Khaled’s stroller line and Jack Harlow joining forces with New Balance , check below for a list of collaborations that you should know about.

Bad Bunny x Adidas

It seems like everything Benito touches turns to gold. Benito continued his Adidas collaboration with the latest iteration of the blue-tint Bad Bunny Forum sneakers. The sold-out sneakers were released Aug. 27, and while you won’t find them at Adidas , they’re available on resale sites like StockX , Fight Club , Goat and Farfetch . The new sneaker drop follows the release of the Forum PWR “Catch and Throw” sneakers back in February and previous limited-edition Forum sneakers such as the “The First Café,” “Easter Egg” and “Back to School” editions released last year. The Forum Buckle Low sneakers are also available on StockX via the link below, and be sure to sign up at Adidas.com to get notified for the next exclusive drop.

Bad Bunny Adidas Forum Buckle Low Blue Tint

$401



Jack Harlow x New Balance

Jack Harlow signed on as brand ambassador of New Balance in February. The Grammy-nominated rapper’s work with the brand will include appearances in key marketing campaigns and playing an integral role in the brand’s connection to basketball culture, along with debuting new sneakers. Harlow rocks some of his favorite New Balance styles in his “Nail Tech” music video.

“I have been rocking New Balance since I was a kid, so to officially join the brand in this way is really exciting,” Harlow said in a statement. “I’ve always loved the 990 and recently the Joe Fresh Goods 993 and collabs with the 550’s have been fire. I’m excited to peek behind the curtain and work with the brand more.”

New Balance Joe Fresh Goods 993

$219



Maluma x Macy’s Royal Fashion Collection

Maluma partnered with Macy’s and Reunited Clothing for his Royalty fashion line . The clothing collection includes pants, shirts, shorts, dresses and more for men and women priced from $39.50 to $179 . The line is available exclusively at Macys.com and in select store locations.

Royalty by Maluma Floral Pajama Shirt

$34.93

$99.00

65% OFF



H.E.R. x L’Oreal Paris

Oscar and Grammy-winning recording artist H.E.R. was announced as the newest global ambassador for L’Oreal Paris in January. The 24-year-old singer-songwriter, known for her illustrious curls, kicked off the campaign with a commercial for L’Oreal Paris Elvive Curls Dream Lengths Curls products. Some of her favorites include Micellar Shampoo and Frizz Killer Serum . To get her glowing look at the 2022 Grammys, H.E.R. used L’Oreal products including L’Oréal Paris Age Perfect Radiant Satin Blush , L’Oréal Paris Telescopic Mascara and L’Oréal Paris Colour Riche Lipstick .

L'Oreal Paris Elvive Dream Lengths Curls Leave-In Cream

$7.19



A$AP Rocky x Mercedes Benz

A$AP Rocky has a lot on his plate. The father-to-be was named global ambassador of PacSun last year which has resulted in the launch of multiple clothing collections. The latest being an exclusive, all-gender capsule collection with Mercedez Benz , which is currently on sale for 50% off, while supplies last. Inspired by ‘90s pop culture, the collection includes tees, pullovers/ hoodies, trousers, jackets, baseball caps and bags priced from $60 and up. The sold-out collection is available at AWGE and PacSun.

AWGE x Mercedes Benz White Long Sleeve T-Shirt (Pre-Order)

$6.00



Kelsea Ballerini x Covergirl

Country music star Kelsea Ballerini was announced as new face of Covergirl in late March. The Grammy-nominated and multiple ACM and CMA Award-winning joined the brand in a multiyear partnership and shot a Covergirl commercial for exhibitionist mascara that debuted in April.

“I’ve been a fan of Covergirl for as long as I can remember,” Ballerini said in a statement. “I’ve always had an iconic tube of Covergirl mascara in my makeup bag, and I even wrote in my journal at age 14 that one day I dreamed of being a Covergirl. Makeup is another creative outlet for me, and I’ve always said if I wasn’t doing music, I would probably be a makeup artist! I’m excited and honored to partner with Covergirl, and I can’t wait to share more about my favorite products from the brand.”

You can purchase Covergirl products at major retailers such as Target , Amazon , Walmart and Ulta Beauty .

CoverGirl Exhibitionist Mascara

$12.99

Lauren Alaina x Maurices Clothing

American Idol alum Lauren Alaina is the first-ever celebrity ambassador for the clothing brand Maurices . The partnership extends to her Top of the World tour presented by Maurices, the “Hometown Heroes” program, and various activations and tentpole moments including a CMA Fest sweepstakes prize package and an exclusive Maurices T-shirt design collaboration highlighting Alaina’s love of puns and cool phrases. Click the link below to purchase a shirt from the Lauren Alaina x Maurices collection.

Lauren Alaina x Maurices Signature Tees

$26



Demi Lovato x Bellessa Boutique

Last fall, Demi Lovato unveiled their very own vibrator. Discreet and petite, the Demi Wand retails for $89 and is available exclusively at Bellesa Boutique . “We joined forces to launch the Demi Wand, advocating for sexual wellness and pleasure for people of all genders,” the company said in a release. “Demi Lovato is the most influential person to ever launch a signature pleasure product, marking a monumental breakthrough in bridging sex tech with the mainstream.”

Demi Wand

$89



Karol G x Crocs

Crocs has partnered with several musicians including Post Malone, SZA , and Karol G, the latter of whom released her very own collection this past Valentine’s Day (which is also her birthday). Inspired by “ self-love ,” the Karol G-designed Crocs Classic Clogs ($70) and the Karol G x Crocs Mega Crush Clog ($110) are already sold, although you can find them on StockX , eBay and other sites, if you’re willing to do a little digging, and you can purchase similar styles here . The Karol G-designed classic Crocs feature an enhanced rubber tread, with updated detailing around the outsole and an exclusive Karol G custom Jibbitz charm. The Classic Clog has a rose-red color base with decorative barbed wire, metal heart clips on the heel strap and safety pin charm, and a heart-shaped Jibbitz charm.

Karol G Crocs Classic Clog

$109



Doja Cat x JBL

First-time Grammy winner Doja Cat was revealed as the new global brand ambassador for JBL on April 4. Doja teased the collaboration by wearing a custom JBL Clip 4 speaker on the red carpet at the 2022 Grammy Awards.“I’m excited to be working with JBL. From the start of the partnership they have made it clear that they are here to support me and my ideas about their products. That is easy for me because I actually love their speakers and I carry them around with me wherever I go. I’d wear clothes made of JBL speakers if I could,” said Doja. “I can’t wait for everyone to see all the cool things we’re doing, including something coming really soon for my biggest fans.”

Click the link below to purchase a JBL speaker like the one Doja rocked at the Grammys.

JBL Clip 4 Portable Speakers

$49.95

$79.95

38% OFF



Lizzo x Fabletics

Lizzo has every reason to feel “Good as Hell.” Apart from debuting her Prime Video show Watch Out for the Big Grrrls in March, the “About Damn Time” singer-songwriter starred in the Logitech’s Defy Logic campaign, which debuted in January, and released Yitty , a shapewear collection with Fabletics, in March. The line features bras, shorts, tanks, jumpers and more available in sizes XS to 6X .

“I felt that I was constantly being told through TV and magazines that my body wasn’t good enough,” Lizzo said in a statement. “And, in order to be considered ‘acceptable’ I had to inflict some sort of pain upon it to fit into an archetype of beauty.”

Yitty Shapewear

$from $11.98



Grateful Dead x Igloo

Warmer weather means it’s time to crank out the Igloos. And if you’re a Grateful Dead fan then you won’t want to miss this collection of coolers that are perfect for lifelong Dead Heads. The collection of limited-edition coolers and tumblers retails for around $45 and up ( $20 for tumblers). Each cooler features the Grateful Dead’s iconic album artwork, including the legendary dancing bears, Bertha-inspired Skull and Roses, and a Steal Your Face lightning bolt symbol on a skull. Find more coolers here .

Grateful Dead Dancing Care Bears Little Playmate 7 Qt Cooler

$29.99

$49.99

40% OFF



DJ Khaled x Cybex

It’s family first for DJ Khaled! The proud father of two and his wife, Nicole Tuck, have partnered with Cybex to release a “one-of-a-kind” collection inspired by the couple’s two adorable sons. The Khaled-designed collection captures the “rich beauty of a tropic jungle and an exotic animal kingdom,” with vibrant designs adorned with lions, parrots and zebras. The strollers start at $400 and are available through Cybex.com , Nordstrom and BuyBuyBaby .

DJ Khaled x Cybex We the Best Mios Lux Carrycot

$389.95



Trippie Redd x Rue 21

After collaborating with Bohoo Men on a limited collection includes oversized T-shirts , shorts , socks and joggers in tie-dye and graffiti prints earlier in the year, the 23-year-old rapper dropped a clothing collab with Rue 21, which launched online on Aug. 22 and in store on Aug. 24. The Trippie Red x Rue 21 collection includes screen tees, activewear sets, varsity jackets, joggers, and more in sizes XS-4X with prices ranging from $24.99-$69.99.

Trippie Redd Rue 21 Collection

$from $24



Ziggy Marley x Appaman

Ziggy Marley has debuted a second capsule collection with the New York-based children’s clothing brand Appaman. Combining Marley’s “love of music” and “feel-good vibes” inspired by his Jamaican roots, the 17-piece limited collection consisting mostly of graphic tees , long sleeve shirts , camp shorts , and swim trunks , is priced at $28 and up. The kid’s clothing collection is comes in sizes 2T-10Y.

“We are delighted to once again be teaming up with our friends at Appaman on a second collection of fun apparel for children, “Marley said in a statement to Billboard . “With fresh vibrant designs full of positive energy our young ones will feel good inside and out with confidence and style living their best life in the coolest kids wear.”

You can shop Ziggy Marley x Appaman via the brand’s website , as well as Nordstrom , Zappos and Saks 5th Avenue .

Ziggie

$17.40

$29

40% OFF



Ziggie Marley x Appaman Kids' Beat of Drum Graphic Tee

$29

DJ Zedd x N!CK’s Ice Cream

DJ Zedd teamed with N!CK’s ice cream to create a spicy summer flavor: Chilly Mango ice cream. The limited-time offering is a mango ice cream with the perfect hint of spice and a sweet strawberry swirl. It’s also keto-friendly with no added sugar, 9g of protein, and only 240 calories per pint.

“I first discovered N!CK’S Swedish Lemon Bar pint and I was blown away,” Zedd explained in a statement. “After being able to work with the N!CK’S team to dream up Chilly Mango, I might just have a new favorite flavor! I’m excited to have been able to team up with a brand like N!CK’S and hope that fans everywhere love the sweet yet spicy pint we created!”

Chilly Mango is the latest iteration of N!CK’S delicious treats that serve up the taste and quality of a full fat ice cream with the better-for-you benefits.

Zedd x N!ck's Limited Edition Chilly Mango Ice Cream

$9.99



Tierra Whack x Banter

Tierra Whack became Banter’s first-ever creative director and debuted her very own collection in July. The 16-piece, Tierra Whack x Banter collection features rings, bracelets, a necklace, charms, and earrings indicative of the Philly native’s lively and indisputably whacky personality.

The jewelry pieces are inspired by her love for music, animals, and “unapologetic self-expression.” The exclusive jewelry collection mixes Whack’s whimsical creative vision with her iconic style for a collab that’s all about self-expression. The collection starts at $55 and is available online and at all 500+ Banter by Piercing Pagoda locations.

Tierra Whack x Banter

$from $55



