15 Musician Brand Collaborations You Need to Know About

Celebrity brand collaborations and endorsement deals are just getting heated up for 2022. Because there are so many partnerships to keep track of, we put together a running list of some of the best brand collaborations for the year (so far).

From Maluma’s red-hot clothing collection with Macy’s to DJ Khaled’s stroller line and Jack Harlow joining forces with New Balance , check below for a list of collaborations that you should know about.

Jack Harlow x New Balance

Jack Harlow signed on as brand ambassador of New Balance in February. The Grammy-nominated rapper’s work with the brand will include appearances in key marketing campaigns and playing an integral role in the brand’s connection to basketball culture, along with debuting new sneakers. Harlow rocks some of his favorite New Balance styles in his “Nail Tech” music video.

“I have been rocking New Balance since I was a kid, so to officially join the brand in this way is really exciting,” Harlow said in a statement. “I’ve always loved the 990 and recently the Joe Fresh Goods 993 and collabs with the 550’s have been fire. I’m excited to peek behind the curtain and work with the brand more.”

New Balance Joe Fresh Goods 993



$219





Buy Now

1

Bad Bunny x Adidas

It seems like everything Benito touches turns to gold. Bad Bunny continued his collaboration with Adidas with the release of the Forum PWR “Catch and Throw” sneakers back in February. This latest release arrived on the heels of Bad Bunny’s previous limited-edition Forum sneakers such as the “The First Café,” “Easter Egg,” and “Back to School” editions released last year. The Forum PWR “Catch and Throw” are sold out at Adidas but you can find them on sites such as StockX , and be sure to sign up at Adidas.com to get notified for the next exclusive drop via the link below. Photos of the Bad Bunny Forum lows in light blue landed online recemt;u, although Adidas has yet to announce a release date.

Bad Bunny Forum PWR Shoes



$160





Buy Now

1

Maluma x Macy’s Royal Fashion Collection

Maluma partnered with Macy’s and Reunited Clothing for his Royalty fashion line . The clothing collection includes pants, shirts, shorts, dresses and more for men and women priced from $39.50 to $179 . The line is available exclusively at Macys.com and in select store locations.

Royalty by Maluma Relaxed-Fit Checkered Sweater, Knit Shorts



$69.50





Buy Now

1

H.E.R. x L’Oreal Paris

Oscar and Grammy-winning recording artist H.E.R. was announced as the newest global ambassador for L’Oreal Paris in January. The 24-year-old singer-songwriter, known for her illustrious curls, kicked off the campaign with a commercial for L’Oreal Paris Elvive Curls Dream Lengths Curls products. Some of her favorites include Micellar Shampoo and Frizz Killer Serum . To get her glowing look at the 2022 Grammys, H.E.R. used L’Oreal products including L’Oréal Paris Age Perfect Radiant Satin Blush , L’Oréal Paris Telescopic Mascara and L’Oréal Paris Colour Riche Lipstick .

L'Oreal Paris Elvive Dream Lengths Curls Leave-In Cream



$6.00





Buy Now

1

A$AP Rocky x Mercedes Benz

A$AP Rocky has a lot on his plate. The father-to-be was named global ambassador of PacSun last year which has resulted in the launch of multiple clothing collections. The latest being an exclusive, all-gender capsule collection with Mercedez Benz . Inspired by ‘90s pop culture, the collection includes tees, pullovers/ hoodies, trousers, jackets, baseball caps and bags priced from $60 and up. The sold-out collection is available at AWGE and PacSun and will begin restocking in May.

AWGE x Mercedes Benz White Long Sleeve T-Shirt (Pre-Order)



$6.00





Buy Now

1

Kelsea Ballerini x Covergirl

Country music star Kelsea Ballerini was announced as new face of Covergirl in late March. The Grammy-nominated and multiple ACM and CMA Award-winning singer will be the face of a yet-to-be-announced Covergirl collection coming this spring, and will be joining the brand in a multiyear partnership. “I’ve been a fan of Covergirl for as long as I can remember,” Ballerini said in a statement. “I’ve always had an iconic tube of Covergirl mascara in my makeup bag, and I even wrote in my journal at age 14 that one day I dreamed of being a Covergirl. Makeup is another creative outlet for me, and I’ve always said if I wasn’t doing music, I would probably be a makeup artist! I’m excited and honored to partner with Covergirl, and I can’t wait to share more about my favorite products from the brand.”

You can purchase Covergirl products at major retailers such as Target , Amazon , Walmart and Ulta Beauty .

Covergirl Clump Crusher Water Resistant Mascara



$9.99 at Ulta Beauty





Buy Now

1

Lauren Aliana x Maurices Clothing

American Idol alum Lauren Aliana is the first-ever celebrity ambassador for the clothing brand Maurices . The partnership will continue throughout Ballerini’s 2022 upcoming Top of the World tour presented by Maurices, the “Hometown Heroes” program, and various activations and tentpole moments including a CMA Fest sweepstakes prize package and an exclusive Maurices T-shirt design collaboration highlighting Alaina’s love of puns and cool phrases. Click the link below to purchase one of Alaina’s favorite pair of jeans from the brand.

M Jeans by Maurice Everflex Super Skinny High Rise Jean



$54.90





Buy Now

1

Demi Lovato x Bellessa Boutique

Last fall, Demi Lovato unveiled their very own vibrator. Discreet and petite, the Demi Wand retails for $89 and is available exclusively at Bellesa Boutique . “We joined forces to launch the Demi Wand, advocating for sexual wellness and pleasure for people of all genders,” the company said in a release. “Demi Lovato is the most influential person to ever launch a signature pleasure product, marking a monumental breakthrough in bridging sex tech with the mainstream.”

Demi Wand



$89





Buy Now

1

Karol G x Crocs

Crocs has partnered with several musicians including Post Malone and Karol G, the latter of whom released her very own collection this past Valentine’s Day (which is also her birthday). Inspired by “ self-love ,” the Karol G-designed Crocs Classic Glogs ($70) and the Karol G x Crocs Mega Crush Clog ($110) are already sold out, although you may be able to find them online with a little digging, and you can purchase similar styles below. The Karol G-designed classic Crocs feature an enhanced rubber tread, with updated detailing around the outsole and an exclusive Karol G custom Jibbitz charm. The Classic Clog has a rose-red color base with decorative barbed wire, metal heart clips on the heel strap and safety pin charm, and a heart-shaped Jibbitz charm.

Classic Crocs



$37.49



$49.99



25% OFF





Buy Now

1

Doja Cat x JBL

First-time Grammy winner Doja Cat was revealed as the new global brand ambassador for JBL on April 4. Doja teased the collaboration by wearing a custom JBL Clip 4 speaker on the red carpet at the 2022 Grammy Awards.“I’m excited to be working with JBL. From the start of the partnership they have made it clear that they are here to support me and my ideas about their products. That is easy for me because I actually love their speakers and I carry them around with me wherever I go. I’d wear clothes made of JBL speakers if I could,” said Doja. “I can’t wait for everyone to see all the cool things we’re doing, including something coming really soon for my biggest fans.”

Click the link below to purchase a JBL speaker like the one Doja rocked at the Grammys.

JBL Clip 4



$59.95



$79.95



25% OFF





Buy Now

1

Lizzo x Logitech

Lizzo has every reason to feel “Good as Hell.” Apart from debuting her Prime Video show Watch Out for the Big Grrrls in March, the singer-songwriter stars in the Logitech’s Defy Logic campaign, which debuted in January. The focus of the campaign is to inspire and encourage the next generation of Internet users to “embrace individuality” while pursuing their passions. Lizzo’s new single “Special” was featured in the campaign, and although the partnership didn’t include a specific product release, Logitech is a one-stop shop for tech essentials that content creators can’t do without, like this Ultimate Streaming Solution Bundle ($369.98), which comes with Yeti microphone and the Logietch StreamCam .

Lizzo also debuted her Yitty shapewear line with Febletics last month. Shop the collection here .

Logietch Ultimate Streaming Solution Bundle



$369.98





Buy Now

1

Grateful Dead x Igloo

Warmer weather means it’s time to crank out the Igloos. And if you’re a Grateful Dead fan then you won’t want to miss this collection of coolers that are perfect for lifelong Dead Heads. The collection of limited-edition coolers and tumblers retails for around $45 and up ( $20 for tumblers). Each cooler features the Grateful Dead’s iconic album artwork, including the legendary dancing bears, Bertha-inspired Skull and Roses, and a Steal Your Face lightning bolt symbol on a skull.

Grateful Dead Dancing Care Bears Little Playmate 7 Qt Cooler



$45





Buy Now

1

DJ Khaled x Cybex

It’s family first for DJ Khaled! The proud father of two and his wife, Nicole Tuck, have partnered with Cybex to release a “one-of-a-kind” collection inspired by the couple’s two adorable sons. The Khaled-designed collection captures the “rich beauty of a tropic jungle and an exotic animal kingdom,” with vibrant designs adorned with lions, parrots and zebras. The strollers start at $400 and are available through Cybex.com , Nordstrom and BuyBuy Baby .

DJ Khaled x Cybex We the Best Mios Lux Carrycot



$389.95





Buy Now

1

Trippie Redd x Boohoo Men

For his first Boohoo Men collab, the 22-year-old rapper dropped a Trippie capsule collection, which debuted on April 7. The Trippie Redd x Bohoo Men limited collection includes oversized T-shirts , shorts , socks and joggers in tie-dye and graffiti prints , and is available in sizes XS-XL. “I’d describe my collection as out there, definitely on the comfy side, a lot of comfortability, and you’ve got some street to it,” Trippie told Wonderland magazine.

Trippie Redd’s new collection is priced between $8 to $25, but Boohoo Men is currently running a 50% off sale.

Trippie Redd x Boohoo Men Oversized Graphic Tie Dye Joggers



$12.50



$25



50% OFF





Buy Now

1

Ziggy Marley x Appaman

Ziggy Marley has debuted a second capsule collection with the New York-based children’s clothing brand Appaman. Combining Marley’s “love of music” and “feel-good vibes” inspired by his Jamaican roots, the 17-piece limited collection consisting mostly of graphic tees , long sleeve shirts , camp shorts , and swim trunks , and is priced at $28 and up. The kid’s clothing collection is comes in sizes 2T-10Y.

“We are delighted to once again be teaming up with our friends at Appaman on a second collection of fun apparel for children, “Marley said in a statement to Billboard . “With fresh vibrant designs full of positive energy our young ones will feel good inside and out with confidence and style living their best life in the coolest kids wear.”

You can shop Ziggy Marley x Appaman via the brand’s website , as well as Nordstrom , Zappos and Saks 5th Avenue .

Ziggie Marley x Appaman Kids' Beat of Drum Graphic Tee



$28



$





Buy Now

1