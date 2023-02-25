Baseball Is Back: How to Watch MLB Games Online for Free

Baseball is back! While the official 2023 Major League Baseball season doesn’t start until March 30, spring training kicked off on Friday (Feb. 24).

Friday’s MLB pre-season matchups include the Texas Rangers vs. Kansas City Royals, Seattle Mariners vs. San Diego Padres and an exhibition game between the Boston Red Sox and Northeastern Huskies. All three games are available on MLB.TV .

On Saturday, the New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies will face off along with the Kansas City Royals vs. Texas Rangers, Chicago Cubs vs. San Francisco Giants, Toronto Blue Jay vs. Pittsburgh Pirates and more.

Keep reading for a breakdown of MLB.TV and other streaming options.

How to Watch MLB.TV on Prime Video

Now that stadiums are back at full capacity after two years of COVID delays, canceled games and smaller crowds, fans have the option of enjoying games in person — or from the couch. If you chose the latter, then it’s time to join MLB.TV.

With MLB.tv on Prime Video , baseball fans stream MLB games on a smart TV, computer, phone and other compatible devices. For Prime members, Amazon’s streaming arm is an easy choice as the platform offers a free trial to MLB.TV . Baseball fans can also land a free trial at MLB.com.

What is MLB.TV? It’s a subscription package that lets you watch and stream thousands of major and minor league games live and on demand. You’ll get live access to out-of-market feeds for all regular season MLB games that aren’t subject to regional, national or another kind of blackout.

According to Amazon , live regular season games included in your subscription will feature out-of-market teams only. Nationally televised games and local team games televised in your area including MLB playoff games, the World Series and the All-Star Game will not be available for live streaming with MLB.TV.

MLB.tv on Prime Video $24.99/month after 7-day free trial Buy Now 1

MLB.TV is $24.99/month to stream 250+ spring training games, plus every out-of-market game and you can cancel anytime. The annual plan is $145.99 or $129.99 for a Single Team Pass. If you subscribe through Amazon Prime, the fee will be added to your Prime membership ($14.99/month or $139/year after a 30-day free trial.

How to Watch MLB Games on Fubo, ESPN+ and More

When it comes to nationally televised MLB games, there are plenty of ways to watch and stream without cable or satellite. For example, you can stream MLB games on Fubo TV , Vidgo , DirectTV Stream , Sling TV , Hulu + Live TV , Roku devices and ExpressVPN (to stream internationally).

Can you watch MLB on YouTube TV? Unfortunately, YouTube dro pped MLB Network in January.

Meanwhile, ESPN and ESPN+ will carry a combined 10 MLB spring training games starting with next week’s matchup between the New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals. The game will air on ESPN on Monday (Feb. 27) at 1 p.m. ET and stream on the ESPN app.

Six spring training games will stream on ESPN+ from March 23-March 28. MLB spring training coverage will air on ESPN and stream on the app from Feb. 27- March 2. See the full schedule here .

How to Watch MLB Games on Apple TV+

Although the 2023 season hasn’t launched yet, Friday Night Baseball is returning to Appel TV+ . For now, fans can relive the 2022 season and other sports like Major League Soccer until MLB games return. Apple TV+ is $6.99/month after a weeklong free trial.

MLB on Apple TV $6.99/month after 7-day free trial Buy Now 1

Want more baseball goodies? For officially licensed gear celebrating your favorite teams, hit up Fanatics , Dick Sporting Goods and the MLB Shop . Other MLB products and apparel can be found at major retailers such as Amazon , Kohl’s , and Walmart .

Visit MLB.com for a full schedule of baseball games for the new season.

