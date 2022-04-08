'This is huge.' President of NCAAP's Hempstead branch ecstatic as Senate confirms 1st Black woman to Supreme Court

History was made on Capitol Hill Thursday as the Senate confirmed Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as the first Black woman ever to serve on the Supreme Court.

Senate confirms Kentanji Brown Jackson to Supreme Court

Vice President Kamala Harris, the first woman, Black and Asian American to serve as vice president was just one who told reporters she was overjoyed about the moment.

"I think it makes a very powerful statement about who we aspire to be, who we are and who we believe ourselves to be," Harris says. "It's a statement about our highest court in the land. We want to make sure there is going to be full representation and the finest and brightest and the best and that's what happened today. I'm very proud."

Harris' thoughts were seen in Long Island too by President of the NAACP's Hempstead branch Barbara Powell.

"This is huge, this is huge for everybody in the United States," Powell says. "The fact that we now have our first Black female on the Supreme Court, I am ecstatic right now and I'm very proud."

Jackson was approved with the support of three Republicans. The nine-member court will now have four seats filled by women -- the most ever at one time.

Her confirmation will not change the ideological makeup of the court as conservatives will still hold a 6-3 majority.

Jackson will replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer. She won't be officially sworn in until the summer when Breyer retires.

This is the first time in U.S. history that white men won't be the majority on the Supreme Court.