For many Americans across the United States, March is typically one of the wettest, rainiest months of the year. However, in California, where Outsiders within the state continue to endure a decades-long megadrought, wildfires continue to strike at all times of the year. That said, firefighters in Santa Barbara County are faced with a wicked blaze as the Hollister Fire, which ignited Saturday, has begun to threaten area homes.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 27 DAYS AGO