ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Forest Service Outlines Steps To Allow E-bikes On Colorado’s Forest Trails

By Spencer Wilson
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dTOyp_0f2rhGYL00

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – U.S. Forest Service’s Chad Schneckenburger believes the interest in e-bikes has gone up significantly in the last few years. That’s given more Coloradoans access to more parts of our state along motorized bike trails, or trails that allow vehicles with motors.

“They do allow people who might not have had the ability to bike as much, people who might be a little bit older or physically disadvantaged,” Schneckenburger explained.

The U.S. Forest Service recently issued new internal directives on how to manage e-bikes on forest trails, which in turn, outlines how people could apply to allow e-bikes on their local trails, so long as it passes the environmental survey and call for public opinion.

Bob Hufnagel of Rebel Sports in Frisco, Colorado believes more bikers riding around is always a good thing, but that introducing more areas for e-bikes needs to come with a lot of forethought on what it could do to the traffic and the kinds of interactions between the folks currently using the trail.

“There are some trails that are very busy, and you will have people who are out walking their dogs, and then you are going to have people riding an electric bike at 20 miles per hour on the same trail,” Hufnagel said. “That is where you are going to have a conflict with people. it’s hard to support both of those on the same trail.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mGEkR_0f2rhGYL00

(credit: CBS)

All trails need to go through qualification before they allow the e-bike riders on them, but Hufnagel was worried there could be some people who are able to access trails they may not be able to handle thanks to the assistance of e-bikes.

“They are going to be 20 miles out in the backcountry on trails that are not marked and if the battery stops working on the bike for whatever reason or they crash…they can get into some problems. And the bike is kind of heavy to carry out if you have a mechanical problem,” Hufnagel said. Still, he agrees the more people who are interested in getting out in the wilderness or along trails in town the better.

Schneckenburger believes while the Forest Service is actively trying to inspire new locations for e-bike riders, trails that suddenly allow for motorized bikes to go on them will not be overcrowded.

“We aren’t expecting a drastic increase in use out there just because there may be an allowance for e-bikes on trails that were formerly non-motorized,” Schneckenburger said. He referenced the majority of the people they see on e-bikes tend to be former bikers who can jump back in thanks to the added power of the motor.

Comments / 0

Related
OutThere Colorado

"Major rock slide" closes highway in Colorado, no estimate of reopening

According to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, Highway 133 has been closed at mile marker 44 due to what they're calling a "major rock slide." This closure is located on the western side of well-known mountains such as Capitol Peak and the Maroon Bells, with Aspen found on the eastern side of these peaks. Highway 133 is part of a route that travels south from Carbondale, eventually connecting with Highway 125 and Crested Butte. It also connects to Highway 92, which provides access to Delta...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

I-70 detour could add more than 100 miles, two hours of driving to trip across Colorado

After a series of closures on I-70 through Glenwood Canyon last summer, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is preparing for similar issues this year. Last year, the area was impacted by powerful floods and mudslides that resulted from the 32,631-acre Grizzly Fire and the burn scar it left behind. In July, more than 100 people become trapped when severe mudslide activity brought travel to a halt on the stretch of interstate that winds through this area, with one report stating that mudslides carried debris up to 150 feet wide and up to 12 feet deep at times. Today, crews are still working to repair damage caused by this period and officials continue to seek a solution to what is expected to be an ongoing problem.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Remains of first person in Colorado to undergo body composting laid out

FLORENCE, Colo. — For the first time in Colorado, the remains of a person who went through human body decomposition were laid out in the hills of Fremont County Sunday. Human composting became legal in Colorado last year as a green alternative to burial or cremation. Now the body of the first person to go through the process has been converted to soil and spread on the land.
FLORENCE, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Frisco, CO
State
Colorado State
Frisco, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Cars
Local
Colorado Government
deseret.com

Colorado offers cash to residents who replace their lawns

A new bill in Colorado would develop a statewide voluntary turf replacement program that would offer money to residents who replace irrigated grass with “water-wise landscaping.”. If the bill — House Bill 1151 — is passed, the state would offer money to different organizations and individuals — local governments,...
COLORADO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Rare and Deadly Animal Caught After Killing 18 Sheep in Utah

Certain animals are nearly impossible to see in the wild. Many people will search, and few will find some of these rare endangered animals, but recently one such rare animal has popped up in the news a couple of times. A couple of weeks ago, a wolverine was seen in Yellowstone, when a dad and his daughter were able to capture it on video. Last week, another one was sighted, but this time was captured and it could help us learn more about these rare animals.
UTAH STATE
The Independent

Father-of-four killed by grizzly bear in Yellowstone national park

A father-of-four has died in a grizzly bear attack near the Yellowstone National Park in Montana.Craig Clouatre, 40, went missing while hiking with friend Hans Friedmann in Paradise Valley, 80 kms (50 miles) north of Yellowstone on Wednesday.His remains were found after an “extensive search” by officers from the Park County Search and Rescue team on Friday.“It appears he had an encounter with a grizzly and unfortunately did not survive,” Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler said in a statement.“Please keep his family and all those involved in your thoughts and prayers.”Mr Bichler told the Livingston Enterprise that Mr Clouatre, a...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike#Trail#Electric Bikes#Vehicles#U S Forest Service#Coloradoans#The U S Forest Service#Rebel Sports
Family Handyman

If You Plant This, Hummingbirds Will Flock to Your Home

Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. How to Grow a Hummingbird Mint Plant. Common name: Hummingbird mint. Agastache...
ANIMALS
OutThere Colorado

Ranger finds poop bag every 466 feet (or 2.5 minutes of hiking) on Colorado trail + a poop bag tip

A Jefferson County park ranger reports collecting 17 bags of dog poop along a 1.5-mile stretch of trail, presumably at Elk Meadow Park in Evergreen, Colorado. That's roughly one poop bag per every 466 feet of trail. Or – in terms of time, that's one poop bag for every 2.5 minutes of hiking at a 30-minute-mile pace. The ranger, Jason, also pointed out how people will hide the bags over bringing them along to dispose of properly. ...
EVERGREEN, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
The Independent

Tourist dies after falling off raft on Grand Canyon rapids tour

A 68-year-old woman died after falling into the water during a whitewater rafting trip in the Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona. Mary Kelley from Steamboat Springs, Colorado, fell into the water on Thursday morning on the ninth day of her boat journey near Hance Rapid on the Colorado River, according to the National Park Service.Others in the group she was travelling with managed to get her out of the water. She was unresponsive and CPR was performed until emergency services got to the scene. Park officials were alerted that CPR was in progress at around 11.18am on 24...
ACCIDENTS
CBS News

Iconic bull elk found dead in Rocky Mountain National Park: "He was definitely vulnerable"

An iconic bull elk who was known for his spectacular antlers has been found dead in Rocky Mountain National Park. CBS Denver reports that some called the animal "Bruno" and to others, he was "Kahuna" or "Incredibull." Loren Schrag, who's been taking photos of the bull elk since 2018, told the station he came across the carcass — and said he believes it was killed by a mountain lion.
ANIMALS
KIDO Talk Radio

Eye Witness Stories of the Bear Lake Monster on the Idaho, Utah Boarder Will Keep You From Swimming

I watched Jaws when I was far to young and still have a slight fear of swimming in lakes and rivers if I cant see my feet in the water. Even as an adult there is a little fear in me that something that I cant see will grab me and pull me down. After hearing and reading the stories about the Bear Lake Monster, I don't think I would be brave enough to swim at least not deep and definitely not at night in the massive lake.
IDAHO STATE
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
42K+
Followers
24K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy