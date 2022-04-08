ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Tiger is back at Masters, and it already felt like a victory

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZBFsI_0f2rhDuA00

Tiger Woods playing the Masters again, his shirt as pink as the azaleas at Augusta National, would have been enough reason to celebrate Thursday.

It felt that way to him, too.

Woods twirled his club after good shots, and there were enough. He pumped his fist after his longest birdie putt. And then normalcy gave way to reality when he used his wedge as a walking stick for his once-battered and now weary legs for a final climb toward the 18th green.

Another par save for a 1-under 71, four shots behind Sungjae Im.

But this wasn't just about a score. Woods was competing in a major, the first time in 508 days since a car crash some 14 month ago that shattered his right leg. That much was clear when asked if simply being able to play felt like a victory. His answer: “Yes.”

“If you would have seen how my leg looked to where it's at now, the pictures — some of the guys know; they've seen the pictures — to see where I've been, to get from there to here, it was no easy task," Woods said.

It doesn't figure to get any easier the rest of the way.

Still to come is Friday, the first time he will have walked 18 holes at Augusta National on consecutive days since the accident with what he described as “lots of ice" in between.

Ahead of him are a collection of players who have won majors, who have won at Augusta, and who have spent the last year honing their games instead of figuring out how to get from a hospital bed to finding joy in the simple pleasure of walking.

Im, the 24-year-old South Korean known for rarely missing the center of the club face, ran off three straight birdies at the start, recovered from a pair of bogeys with a 12-foot eagle putt on the 13th and added a late birdie for a 5-under 67.

He was one shot ahead of Cameron Smith, playing for the first time since winning The Players Championship a month ago. The Aussie with the mullet had the most dynamic round of the day with his eight birdies, all between a double bogey at the start and the finish.

“To be honest, those couple of double bogeys really didn’t have too bad a shot in them. It’s not like I was scratching it out of the trees,” Smith said. “Just misjudged the wind on both wedges. Just left myself in a bit of a tough spot. Other than that, it was just really solid.”

Im's 67 was the highest score to lead after 18 holes at the Masters since 2014, and that was to be expected. Even with 2 inches of rain that softened the course, the front that cleared out the clouds brought enough wind to jangle the nerves at every turn.

Dustin Johnson, who held off Im and Smith when he won the Masters in November 2020, was 4 under through 10 holes and poised to present a daunting target with the scoring holes ahead of him. He had to settle for pars, dropped a shot late and was in the large group at 69.

Also at 69 were former Masters champion Danny Willett, world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and Joaquin Niemann, who holed out for eagle on No. 9 and still didn't get the biggest roar of the round. He was playing with Woods, who heard them all day.

The crowd was so large that Woods could barely be seen over so many heads as he walked from the clubhouse to the putting green and then to the first tee, big cheers at each station, all the way down to Amen Corner until the end.

“Probably at the beginning I noticed that there was a lot of people, but then I was trying to talk to my caddie, and I couldn’t hear anything that he was saying,” Niemann said.

Overlooked in Woods playing again was the return of the spectators, and it was a beautiful and roaring marriage. There were pockets of cheers from around Augusta National, and endless cheers for Woods.

He missed that. They missed him. And he didn't waste time giving them reason for hope by making a 10-foot par putt on the first hole.

“The place was electric,” Woods said. “I hadn’t played like this since ’19 when I won because in ’20 we had COVID and we had no one here, and I didn’t play last year. So to have the patrons fully out and to have that type of energy out there was awesome to feel.”

He couldn't feel the same about his legs. He said they were sore, which he expected, but he could compete over five hours on soft turf and so many undulations.

He came within a few feet of an ace on the par-3 sixth. He made a 30-foot birdie on the par-3 16th, and his other on an approach that hugged the top of the green at the par-5 13th for a simple two-putt. His big regret was a pitch that came up woefully short on the par-5 eighth, followed by a chip that was too strong and a poor putt.

He dropped another shot from a 4-iron chip on the 14th that ran 8 feet by.

It wasn't his best. But after going that long without serious competition, he had few complaints.

“I’m going to be sore, yes. That’s just the way it is,” he said. “And this is only one round. We’ve got three more to go. There’s a long way to go and a lot of shots to be played.”

But it was a start, and that felt like a win. And he was among 17 players from the 90-man field who broke par, and that was big.

“I was able to finish up in the red,” Woods said. “I'm right where I need to be.”

The thousands of spectators who stood a dozen deep in some spots, who filled every inch of grass around Amen Corner, couldn't have agreed more.

———

https://apnews.com/hub/the-masters

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Makes Her Opinion On Rory McIlroy Very Clear

On Sunday, Rory McIlroy roared to a second-place finish at the Masters, shooting a final round 64 to finish at seven-under for the weekend. McIlroy capped his round off an incredible birdie from the bunker on 18, a moment that made him “as happy as I’ve ever been on a golf course right there.”
GOLF
The Spun

Look: Jim Nantz’s Comment On Tiger Woods Goes Viral

Tiger Woods is wrapping up the final round of the 2022 Masters tournament on Sunday afternoon. While the 15-time major champion was not in contention over the weekend, it was still pretty remarkable to see Woods back on the course. After all, Woods is just a little more than a...
GOLF
The Spun

Golf Fans Are Furious With Nick Faldo On Sunday

Longtime CBS golf analyst Nick Faldo just drew the ire of fans watching at home for ruining Rory McIlroy’s brilliant birdie on the final hole. McIlroy closed out his weekend at the Masters on an absolute heater, shooting an eight-under par 64 to finish at seven-under for the event. He’s the clubhouse leader and currently in second place, three shots behind Scottie Scheffler, who has six holes left.
GOLF
Heat Nation

Tiger Woods’ ruthless 2-word response to Dwyane Wade after the Miami Heat legend asked if he could become a good golfer

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is one of the best to ever play basketball. Given how great of an athlete he is, it stands to reason that he’s capable of holding his own in other sports. However, he apparently asked golfing legend Tiger Woods more than a dozen years ago if he could be good at golf, to which Woods had a hilarious response.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiger Woods
thecomeback.com

Tiger Woods announces decision on British Open

Shortly after finishing his 2022 Masters, Tiger Woods let us know when we’ll definitely be seeing him again. In his postround interview with Sky Sports, Tiger said that he’ll be at the Open Championship in July, which will be held at St. Andrews. Woods added that he’s not sure about May’s PGA Championship (which will be held at Southern Hills) or any other tournament between now and the British Open.
HOUSTON, TX
ABC News

Tiger Woods, finding that 'nothing seemed to work,' struggles his way to 78 on Masters' moving day

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods didn't make much of a move on moving day, at least in the right direction, at the 86th Masters on Saturday. Woods, who entered the third round 9 shots behind leader Scottie Scheffler and 4 strokes out of second place, couldn't get much momentum going in cold and windy conditions and finished 6-over 78. He finished the round with bogeys on Nos. 16 and 17 and a double-bogey on 18.
AUGUSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Masters#Augusta National#Sungjae
ABC News

Jon Rahm, not Scottie Scheffler, opens as betting favorite to win PGA Championship

Scottie Scheffler won the Masters going away and is the No. 1-ranked player in the world, but he's not the favorite at sportsbooks to win golf's next major. Jon Rahm opened as the favorite to win the PGA Championship at 11-1 at Caesars Sportsbook. Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are next at 12-1, followed by Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas, who are each 14-1.
TULSA, OK
ABC News

ABC News

606K+
Followers
147K+
Post
328M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy