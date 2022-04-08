ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

One sent to hospital after crash near Omaha intersection

By 6 News Staff reports
WOWT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - 6 News is still working to get details on a...

www.wowt.com

Comments / 1

Related
WOWT

BREAKING: One killed, one injured in Omaha crash

OPD tell 6 News one person was taken to the hospital with CPR in progress. Police were called to the scene with reports of a person falling from a building. Police tell 6 News one person was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Parade in Omaha's Old Market returns...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

BREAKING: New details in fatal crash in Omaha

An Iowa woman needed assistance with the perfect gift for her father who is a retiring firefighter. Homeowners in north-central Omaha were sounding the alarm over a cable that had been strung across their backyards for months. 6 On Your Side: Irvington Fire Department fight high fuel prices. Updated: 5...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Deadly Crash Near Bennington

A bike trail that would connect Omaha and Lincoln is in jeopardy of losing funding from the state. The Greater Omaha Chamber invited four candidates but only three showed up. Folks in this Cass County Iowa town, quite frankly, were having a hard time turning the other cheek. Updated: 16...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Investigation of stolen dog yields meth arrest

SIDNEY - Fremont County sheriff’s deputies arrested an Iowa woman for suspicion of possession of methamphetamine while investigating a report of a stolen dog. A sheriff’s office press release says a dog was reported stolen from a Mills County residence and deputies were called to the Dollar General store in Sidney, where the owner had tracked the dog.
SIDNEY, NE
US News and World Report

Teenager Fatally Shot in Omaha; No Arrests Made

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police are investigating the fatal shooting of a teenager. Police said the shooting happened just after 10 p.m. Saturday. Officers called to 161st Avenue found 18-year-old Tanner Ferrell had been shot. Ferrell was taken to a hospital, where he later died. No arrests have...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Case of woman who gave birth on Omaha sidewalk goes to district court

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman accused of leaving her newborn baby on a city sidewalk is headed to district court. Trinity Shakespeare, 27, waived her preliminary hearing Friday. She’s charged with one count of felony child abuse. Court documents show that Shakespeare has had issues with drugs, alcohol,...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Nebraska State Patrol arrests two men on drug charges after pursuit

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — State troopers arrested two men after a traffic stop Saturday in which the driver attempted to fight an officer near Grand Island. Around 7:20 p.m., a trooper spotted a Chevrolet Impala that failed to yield the right of way while exiting Interstate 80 and heading northbound on Highway 2. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver didn't yield and accelerated with the trooper then initiating pursuit.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
US News and World Report

Woman Killed in Two-Vehicle Accident in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An investigation continues after a fatal crash in Omaha. The accident happened just after 11 p.m. Saturday at 42nd Street and Grover. Police say a 2017 Jeep Compass was making a left turn into a store parking lot when a 2011 Chevrolet Impala traveling at a high rate of speed struck the Jeep.
OMAHA, NE
Hutch Post

Two area airports put on alert Wednesday evening

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Both the Pratt and Hutchinson airports were put on alert for a brief period Wednesday evening around 7 p.m. due to a plane that was having mechanical issues and low on fuel. According to a social media report from the Pratt Fire Department, their department was...
HUTCHINSON, KS
NebraskaTV

Two behind bars after Lincoln crash, standoff

LINCOLN, Neb. — Two people are in jail after a crash and subsequent standoff involving two kids in Lincoln Sunday night. Elizabeth Moran, 28, was arrested for two counts of child abuse, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, use of a vehicle to assault a police officer, willful reckless driving, driving during revocation, obstructing government operations and leaving the scene of a crash.
LINCOLN, NE

