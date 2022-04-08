ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston Has New Way to Get Rid of Rats

By Mike Manzoni
nbcboston.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Boston has a new way to get rid of troublesome rats. A pair of new devices that cost more than $2,000 apiece suffocate rodents with carbon monoxide, which officials said leads to a quick and painless death. The machines, which are made...

www.nbcboston.com

Comments / 7

Related
96.1 The Breeze

Strange Way To Get Rid of Stink Bugs in Western New York

Once in a while I will come home from work and see all of these red solo cups all over the floor, upside down and scattered out...and I know. That is my cue that I need to get napkins and get whatever bug is underneath that red solo cup. My wife hates having to kill bugs--especially spiders and I have a feeling that she is not alone (really, I am not alone as the only sole-bug-killer in the home).
BUFFALO, NY
NECN

Should You Get a Second Booster? Here's What Boston Doctors Say

Massachusetts residents who are eligible can now access a second COVID-19 booster shot, but should they? Top Boston doctors explain that for some, it could be a timing game. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently recommended that certain immunocompromised individuals and everyone over age 50 get an additional booster dose. That followed authorization by the Food and Drug Administration for a second booster dose for these groups four months after their first booster of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.
BOSTON, MA
Daily Leader

The best solution for getting rid of mosquitoes

I tried rubbing leaves of our native beautyberry shrub onto my arms to repel mosquitoes, and it worked. Which is good because nothing else keeps the buzzing bug-banes from carrying us away, at least not for long. Bit of background: I was raised in the Delta when it was normal...
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Government
Local
Massachusetts Pets & Animals
Boston, MA
Government
Boston, MA
Pets & Animals
Boston, MA
Lifestyle
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
CBS Boston

Flight Attendants Found Renting Illegal Apartment In East Boston Garage For Years

EAST BOSTON (CBS) – Airline employees were found renting an illegal apartment in East Boston. Boston Inspectional Services say 12 people, all flight attendants, were living in the property on Geneva Street during their layovers. “From my understanding they’ve been operating for about 10 years there, so they went under the radar for quite a while,” said Flavio Daveiga of Boston Inspectional Services. “They’re just using it as a resting point like refresh and then continuing on to their trips or their commute back to their home base.” Beds found in illegal apartment on Geneva Street in East Boston (Image credit Boston Inspectional Services) The building was a garage converted into an apartment. After receiving a complaint Tuesday, investigators found several violations inside, including illegal construction, missing smoke detectors and hazardous materials. It is believed the people staying there paid $300 a month. Inspectional Services says it was actually a tenant living at the apartment who called to report the problems inside. The property was deemed unfit so everyone staying there has been asked to leave. The landlord will now have to file permits with the city to make it a livable space before anyone’s allowed to move back in.
BOSTON, MA
92 Moose

The Oldest Restaurant In America Is A Short Drive From Maine

As New England was one of the first places to be settled by Europeans, it should not be a surprise that Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Vermont, and Rhode Island are home to some really old restaurants and pubs. The Jameson Tavern in Freeport, Maine, for example. Or, Boston's Warren Tavern....
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Red Sox#Rats#Poison#The Greater Boston Area
Power 96

6 Ways to Get Rid of Box Elder Bugs in your Home

Box elder bugs can be very irritating especially if they land on your head or face! Fortunately they are not eating or reproducing in our homes right now, but why do we seem to have so many box elder bugs in our homes this winter? Actually it goes back to last summer's drought. Box elder bugs prefer and reproduce very well in a hot dry summer! So, last fall there was a huge "crop" of box elder bugs looking for someplace warm to survive the winter.
ANIMALS
Chris Young

3 Amazing Massachusetts Steakhouses

If you are looking for a steak that is properly cooked, we have put together a list of 3 great steakhouses in Massachusetts that truly know what they are doing. No matter how you like your steak, we are sure you will find something for your tasting at any of these places. So if you live in Massachusetts or come here often, here are the steakhouses we recommend you to try next time you are in the area:
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
Boston

Here’s why Mayor Wu and other mayors say undocumented immigrants should be able to get driver’s licenses

Earlier this year the Massachusetts House of Representatives passed a bill that would allow undocumented immigrants to obtain a state driver’s license. The legislation, called the “Act relative to work and family mobility,” was well received in the House, and passed with a 120-36 vote, which Pablo Ruiz, the political director of union 32BJ, said gives advocates hope for the future of the bill.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

How much space can $1,500 a month get you in each Boston neighborhood?

When it comes to rent in Boston, it’s no surprise that your dollar doesn’t cover very much ground. A recent report from RentCafe found that $1,500 covers only 340 square feet of space in Boston — smaller than nearly all of the one-bedroom or studio apartments the city has to offer.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

The home that belonged to JFK’s grandparents hits the market in Dorchester

A piece of Kennedy family history is on the market in Dorchester for $1,299,000. Tucked on a cul-de-sac with the original street lamps on Carruth’s Hill, 3 Rundel Park was once home to a Boston mayor and grandfather of President John F. Kennedy Jr.: John “Honey Fitz” Fitzgerald and his wife, Mary Josephine Hannon Fitzgerald. Honey Fitz lived in the home until his death in 1946, while his wife remained until the mid-60s, according to historic documents. But it was the visits from President Kennedy in 1962 that brought tremendous attention to the property.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy