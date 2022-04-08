ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

"Our Flag Means Death" Is One Of The Best New Shows, So Here's Everything You Need To Know About It

By Rachel Strolle
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TCEu2_0f2r2IoT00

One of the most talked about (and most in-demand) new shows right now is Our Flag Means Death , the pirate rom-com streaming on HBO Max. As an enjoyer of delightful things, and someone who has watched the full first season of this show at least three times already, I wanted to break down just some of the reasons you should watch it.

HBOMax / Via tenor.com

Warning: There are some spoilers for Our Flag Means Death ahead.

1. Our Flag Means Death follows the adventures of Stede Bonnet, played with genuine earnestness by Rhys Darby, an aristocrat who leaves behind his arranged marriage and children to become a pirate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yUTIK_0f2r2IoT00
HBOMax

2. Along the way, he runs into notorious pirate Blackbeard, a leather-clad, mid-life crisis rockstar-esque pirate played by Thor: Ragnarok and Jojo Rabbit director Taika Waititi. Waititi also serves as an executive producer on the show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43iqC8_0f2r2IoT00

Fun fact: Two people in this photo have won an Academy Award for screenplays! (Nat Faxon, center in pink, won for co-writing The Descendants and Waititi for Jojo Rabbit. )

HBOMax

3. Bonnet wants to be known as the Gentleman Pirate, taking what he knows (books and stories, a closet full of fine clothing, the passive-aggressiveness of aristocracy) and attempting to merge it with what he doesn't (his first onscreen "raid" consists of taking a plant from a small two-man fishing boat).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3itIy2_0f2r2IoT00
HBOMax

4. Speaking of Stede's closet, there's an incredible range of outfits (thank you, costume designer Christine Wada!) that Stede wears, and situationally disguises the crew in. And I'm a big fan of the black vests Blackbeard's crew wears, in addition to Blackbeard's little crop top.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zZyJY_0f2r2IoT00
HBOMax

5. The detail built into the costumes, props, and sets makes it easy to find a new favorite thing every time you watch. Ra Vincent, the production designer, has also talked about how not everything on the ship that should be connected is, as a parallel to how Stede hasn't quite put all the pieces of piracy together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vAdSh_0f2r2IoT00
HBOMax

6. The crew of The Revenge is filled with a wide assortment of new favorite characters for you to hyper-fixate on, such as Frenchie, delightfully played by Joel Fry, the Alan-a-Dale-esque songster of the crew who is the first to bring up a conspiracy theory...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g0auO_0f2r2IoT00
HBOMax

7. ...Nathan Foad as Lucius, the gore-averse scribe of the crew who collects great reaction shots like they are infinity stones, gets the first confirmed relationship of the show, and absolutely nails of a number of "please just recognize your feelings" scenes...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X3LZ4_0f2r2IoT00
HBOMax

8. ...Samson Kayo as Oluwande, whose warm demeanor, logic in the face of danger, and somewhat relaxed sensibility make up for the fact that his captain isn't always making the most sensible (or the most pirate-y) decisions...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fLIAJ_0f2r2IoT00

Side note: Please cast Kayo in all of the rom-coms — this human sells the hell out of every rom-com scene in a way that makes you giddy while watching.

HBOMax

9. ...and the absolutely magnificent Vico Ortiz as Jim, a nonbinary pirate who is occasionally in search of revenge against the group that murdered their family and has a reputation within the crew as a badass.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fph5m_0f2r2IoT00

Also of note, Ortiz shared in an interview that there were three nonbinary writers in the writers room!

HBOMax

10. About half of the episodes also feature the incomparable Leslie Jones as Spanish Jackie, a pirate with close to 20 husbands and a jar of her enemies' noses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KwC3i_0f2r2IoT00

Everything is better with Leslie Jones in it.

HBOMax

11. The historical pirate rom-com was created by David Jenkins, who included the romance between Stede and Blackbeard as a central part of the show's pitch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwMjm_0f2r2IoT00

For viewers who have sat through shows with years of queerbaiting, it's so refreshing to see a show not only lean into these romantic moments, but to have them at the core of the show from the start.

HBOMax

12. The show highlights not one, not two, but THREE significant queer relationships, and treats them all with care and respect. From the smirky flirts of Lucius and Black Pete, to the friends-to-lovers perfection of Jim and Oluwande, to the please please please admit your feelings to each other of Stede and Blackbeard, the rom-com moments are immediate rewind-and-watch-again-worthy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yv7SG_0f2r2IoT00
HBOMax

13. While the show is inspired by notable pirates (Stede Bonnet and Blackbeard were both real people who did actually interact), it is suitably anachronistic toward its historical inspiration, allowing for the show's humor and heart to shine even brighter. (And hopefully allowing for a much more rom-com ending.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wGoeH_0f2r2IoT00
HBOMax

14. Pretty much everyone onscreen has comedic moments to shine in, but they don't overshadow the lovely, quieter moments, especially those between Stede and Blackbeard, that are ever present within the show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p65qE_0f2r2IoT00
HBOMax

15. Speaking from experience, this is the easiest show to get other people to watch and then talk to you about, and I'm of the opinion that shows that are shared offer some of the best experiences.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SSnsm_0f2r2IoT00
HBOMax

16. At its heart, Our Flag Means Death is about characters who are breaking a holding pattern of discontent and trying to reach for something new.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xqCcl_0f2r2IoT00
HBOMax

17. If you're still not sold, think of this show as somewhere in the center of Black Sails, Ted Lasso, and The Princess Bride.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0epyrx_0f2r2IoT00
HBOMax

Comments / 0

Related
thesource.com

[WATCH] Steve Harvey Thinks Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock Because “He Know He Can’t Do Nothing”

Many people have weighed in on the infamous slap Will Smith laid on comedian Chris Rock shortly before accepting his Oscar for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith. Many people supported Smith in the move to protect the honor of his wife, but fellow comedian/talk show host Steve Harvey says that Will Smith should’ve and could’ve handled it another way.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

As Bold & Beautiful Celebrates Liam and Steffy’s Love, Fans Cry Foul: ‘Too Soon!’ — Plus, Relive Finn and Steffy’s Romance

Fans who are still reeling from the shocking death of Bold & Beautiful‘s Finn felt as if they’d had salt rubbed in their wounds when the soap posted a tribute to Steffy and Liam’s relationship. In a tweet featuring pics of the former couple, the show asked, “What’s your favorite moment with these two?” While hundreds of people responded, what they had to say probably wasn’t what the soap — which seems poised to revisit the long-running Steffy/Liam/Hope triangle — wanted to here.
TV SERIES
Mic

We finally know who’s taking up Iron Man’s mantle

The team behind the upcoming Marvel series Ironheart has assembled. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Disney+ series has found its directors, Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes, and is also now backed up by Black Panther director Ryan Coogler, who comes on as an executive producer alongside his production company.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

He was the Disney Channel’s next big star but died at 20. Now Cameron Boyce’s parents want you to know why

For the parents of the late actor Cameron Boyce, watching a new posthumously-released movie is a complicated matter.For his mother, Libby Boyce, it is a shuddering experience. She says there are not five minutes that pass when she doesn’t think of her 20-year-old son, who died two years ago after suffering an epileptic attack. “Just looking at the freckle on his neck, or a little movement he makes, it’s just raw, she says.For his father, Victor Boyce, the experience of watching the film, Runt, and seeing his son, is less heartbreaking than not being able to talk to him afterwards,...
CELEBRITIES
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

862
Followers
989
Post
494K+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy