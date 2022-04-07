ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

Dine In or Order Takeout for Your Easter Brunch or Dinner in Rhode Island

By Katherine Plotas
rimonthly.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDINE-IN Brunch at Newport Vineyards. An Easter brunch that hits every craving, from classic dishes to modern twists. Designed by Executive Chef Andy Teixeira, start off savory with a deep-dish quiche featuring swiss chard and baby greens. Or, satisfy your sweet tooth with a pecan sticky bun and baked brie. For...

www.rimonthly.com

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Giada De Laurentiis Just Shared Her Easter Menu & It’s Full Of Easy-to-Make Italian Classics

Easter will be here before you know it, and if you haven’t already, it’s time to start planning a menu. Will you serve classic ham or turkey dinner, complete with delicious sides and deviled eggs? Or, will go a less traditional route and try something new? If you want to serve an Italian dinner, then you have to check out Giada de Laurentiis’ new Easter menu — it’s packed full of easy-to-make dishes from Italy. It all looks so amazing!
FOOD & DRINKS
Simplemost

Ice Cream Sandwich Cake Will Be Your Go-To No-Bake Dessert This Summer

If you’ve ever finished an ice-cream sandwich and realized it was simply not enough, we have discovered the dessert of your dreams: ice-cream sandwich cake! Ice-cream sandwich cake combines layers of ice-cream sandwiches with hot fudge, caramel sauce, whipped cream and your choice of toppings (may we recommend chocolate chips or sprinkles?).
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newport, RI
State
Maine State
Newport, RI
Food & Drinks
Newport, RI
Lifestyle
Newport, RI
Restaurants
State
Rhode Island State
Salon

15 breakfast casserole recipes worth rolling out of bed for

Breakfast casserole recipes are practical — they are generally super easy to make, designed to feed a crowd, endlessly versatile, and offer a complete meal all in one porcelain baking dish. But they haven't risen to the top of the classic breakfast podium out of mere pragmatism. They're also delicious. Who wouldn't want to dig into an egg casserole filled with bell peppers, green onions, bacon and sausage, and cheddar cheese, which is then topped with tater tots? If you have a sweet tooth at the breakfast table, there's French toast casserole, which some skeptics might call bread pudding aka dessert for breakfast. But those skeptics have been permanently disinvited from any and all group brunches that I may host in the future. I'm not here to judge what you eat for breakfast. I'm here to give you options. And if that turns out to be a scoop of both the savory and sweet breakfast bakes, then hand me your plate.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter Sunday#Brunch#Dine#Food Drink#Covid#Swiss#French#Newportvineyards Com#Dry Aged Akaushi Wagyu#Kaluga Caviar
Mashed

Why You May Want To Avoid Eating Leftover Shrimp

It's always a better option to save leftover food versus throwing it in the trash. Each year, Feeding America reports that the United States produces 108 billion pounds of wasted food — which means saving it and reheating is the way to go. However, some foods reheat better than others.
FOOD & DRINKS
SheKnows

Martha Stewart Just Turned Cream Cheese Frosting Into Cheesecake & It's The Perfect Easter Dessert

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. There are so many culinary delights to enjoy when Easter rolls around that it’s hard to choose a favorite. From baked ham to deviled eggs, Easter candy and jelly beans, it’s one of our favorite holidays, but one thing we always have to have in some form is carrot cake. After all, it’s the Easter bunny’s favorite. But this year, why not take a note out of Martha Stewart’s book and doing things...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Golf.com

The secret to making perfect pancakes, according to a golf-club chef

Welcome to Clubhouse Eats, where we celebrate the game’s most delectable food and drink. Hope you brought your appetites. “There are two sides to a pancake. One is brown and fluffy. The other is burnt.”. So said the former NFL coach Bill Parcells, a master of gridiron strategy but...
NFL
Parade

Celebrate the Feast of St. Joseph with This Authentic Italian Zeppole Recipe

Although many cultures around the world celebrate the Feast of St. Joseph on March 19th, the holiday’s roots can be traced back to the Sicilians. In cities with a large Italian-American population, the feast day typically revolves around parades, processions and lots of food—including Zeppole. Since the holiday falls in the middle of Lent, you can also expect large meatless meals. Luckily, St. Joseph is the patron saint of pastry chefs so sweet treats abound.
FOOD & DRINKS
Pocono Record

Where to enjoy Easter brunch in the Poconos

Hop on over to these Pocono resorts that are now accepting reservations for Easter Sunday brunch and dinner. The menu: Items include chef's egg station; omelets made-to-order (with choices of ham, roasted red pepper, tomatoes, spinach, mushrooms, cheddar cheese); carving station (ham, lamb); salad station; home fries; vegetable medley; French toast with Banana foster sauce; and shrimp scampi.
STROUDSBURG, PA
bizjournals

EforAll comes to Rhode Island

A New England-based nonprofit focused on boosting entrepreneurship in under-represented communities is turning its focus to Rhode Island. After officially launching its new chapter last month, EforAll Rhode Island has now hired a new executive director and announced its first accelerator program for local businesses. The new program, set to start May 12, is open to Rhode Island residents at no cost. It provides immersive business training, mentorship and access to an extensive professional network.
ADVOCACY
FUN 107

20 Stars Who Hail From Rhode Island

It may be the country's smallest state, but Rhode Island has been the home of some big stars. From Academy Award winners to that actor you know you've seen, but just can't place, you may be surprised at some of the celebrities who were born in the Ocean State. Rhode...
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

What Makes This Rhode Island Easter Egg Hunt So Challenging

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Easter is known for eggs decorated in every hue from pastel to neon, but the Audubon Society of Rhode Island is hosting egg hunts on April 9 in more realistic fashion. Called "Camouflaged Egg Hunts," children aged 3 to 10 will either enjoy or become incredibly frustrated by hunting more realistically-hued eggs in shades of brown, per 1420 WBSM. Don't worry if your egg-hunter needs a little bit of whimsy to look forward to. The society will also hide a select number of golden eggs, filled with special prizes.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy