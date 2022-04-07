ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Economist: Massachusetts' Fair Share Amendment 'gift to other states'

By Elyse Kelly
thecentersquare.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – The controversial ‘Millionaires Tax’ is drawing criticism from some of the state’s top think tanks. In a recent Boston Herald op-ed, Charles Chieppo, a senior fellow at the Boston-based Pioneer Institute, posited the proposed state amendment would help drive business and population into the welcoming arms of...

www.thecentersquare.com

Comments / 1

