Forces at Iraqi base hosting U.S. troops shoot down drone

By Reuters
 3 days ago

RAMADI, Iraq, April 8 (Reuters) - Forces at Iraq's Ain al-Asad air base, which hosts U.S. troops, intercepted and shot down a drone while it was hovering near the base early on Friday, U.S.-led coalition and Iraqi security sources said.

The forces, using U.S. air defence systems, shot down an armed unmanned aerial system entering the base at around 1:46 a.m. (2246 GMT), the Combined Joint Task Force, Operation Inherent Resolve, said on Twitter.

The incident, which is under investigation, caused no injuries or damage, the force said.

Iraqi officials were not immediately available for comment.

Reporting By Kamal Mohammed, additional reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Writing By Moaz Abd-Alaziz; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

IN THIS ARTICLE
