ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinsville, KY

Man Charged With Possession Of Drugs After Hopkinsville Traffic Stop

By News Edge Newsroom
whvoradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Nashville man was charged with possession of drugs and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after a traffic stop on Woodmill Road in Hopkinsville Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they...

www.whvoradio.com

Comments / 1

Related
WREG

3 arrested in gun, drug bust at Ridgecrest Apartments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three men, along with bags of drugs and loaded firearms, were taken off the streets on Wednesday in Frayser. Memphis police arrested Josias Jennings, Deadrick Payton, and Eric Payton inside the Ridgecrest Apartments on Woodcliff Drive. Detectives say the three men were sitting in a car in broad daylight with drug scales […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Journal-News

Man arrested with drugs and a pickle following Butler Co. traffic stop

A vehicle stopped Sunday afternoon on Interstate 75 in Butler County resulted the arrest of a man on felony drug charges, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. At about 1:30 pm, a K-9 deputy assigned to the Butler Undercover Regional Narcotics unit stopped a car traveling south on Interstate I-75. During the stop it was discovered the driver was in possession of marijuana and a large amount of a wax substance along with cash, according to the sheriff’s office. Also found in the search was a large packaged pickle.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hopkinsville, KY
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Hopkinsville, KY
Crime & Safety
WSMV

Nashville shooting suspect arrested in Kentucky

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Isaiah Burr, the man wanted for shooting a woman he allegedly met on a dating app Saturday night, has been arrested in Kentucky, Metro Police said Wednesday. Police said Burr, 20, was arrested on Wednesday morning in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, following a coordinated effort between the MNPD...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Clarksville woman describes interactions with murder suspect

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -We are hearing for the first time from a woman who said she is also a victim of 20-year-old Isaiah Burr. Burr is the man accused of shooting and killing a woman he met on a dating app. Other women are now coming forward with stories of harassment.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Shooting#Marijuana#Convicted Felon#Police
L'Observateur

LaPlace man arrested on drug charges and possession of a ghost gun

Richard Ruffino II, 29, of LaPlace, was arrested March 9, 2022 in connection to an illegal drugs investigation. After receiving complaints of illegal narcotics activity in the 800 block of Marjorie Court in LaPlace, detectives with the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Division began a narcotics investigation in late February. Over the course of the investigation, detectives identified Ruffino as a suspect. Based on investigation, detectives obtained a search warrant of Ruffino’s residence. On March 9, 2022, officers executed the search at the residence on Marjorie Court. Upon arrival, detectives apprehended Ruffino for an active arrest warrant for distribution of cocaine.
LAPLACE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Independent

Georgia coroner finds bodies of his own parents and son at shooting range after robbery

A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KFVS12

Paducah murder suspect turns himself in

Dozens of voters attended the Jackson Lincoln Days Dinner this evening to meet and hear from Missouri candidates who will be on the primary election ballot. The BBB warns of text messaging scams. Princesses take over downtown Anna, Ill. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Princesses take over downtown Anna, Ill.
PADUCAH, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy