Beaumont, CA

Warehouse risks

 3 days ago

I was delighted to read about Congressman Ruiz’s meeting with Beaumont and Banning officials concerning the millions of federal dollars that will be used for important infrastructure projects in our two cities. But I especially appreciated Dr. Ruiz’s comments about warehouses:...

One Green Planet

Biden Reinstates California’s Ability to Set Limits on Climate-Warming Emissions on Cars

A win for the environment! The Biden administration is letting California set its own climate-warming emission limits on cars once again. California is the most populated state in the U.S. and has often been a role model for other states with implementing environmental laws and regulations. California recently became the first state to make a plan to combat microplastics, many cities have banned fur, and some airports have even banned plastic water bottles. It’s clear that California is often a leader in environmental regulation, and many states have followed their lead.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Journal Inquirer

South Windsor warehouse rejected

SOUTH WINDSOR — At a crowded Town Hall Tuesday night, the Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously rejected the second application for a 360,000-square-foot warehouse along Talbot Lane and Governor’s Highway. The PZC cited an unacceptable snow storage plan, lack of parking space, and other zoning compliance issues as...
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
Reporter

Towamencin votes ahead warehouse use request

TOWAMENCIN — A planned warehouse project near a neighborhood in Towamencin has gotten a go-ahead, but township officials are emphasizing it’s only one step so far. The township supervisors voted unanimously last week to approve a use request — but nothing else yet — for a planned warehouse project on Delp Drive.
TOWAMENCIN TOWNSHIP, PA
Nature.com

Systemic environmental racism exposed

A short window of opportunity during the COVID-19 economic shutdown provides striking evidence of environmental disparity. At a time when environmental justice advances as a field, precisely assessing the disproportionate impact of pollutant emissions on communities of colour has proven difficult because exposure to pollution is strongly correlated with socioeconomic variables. Communities of colour is a commonly used term in the United States to describe Black, Latinx, Asian and Indigenous communities. Under normal conditions, the long history of institutional racism couched in legal discrimination limiting access to housing, and an overrepresentation of polluting enterprises operating in or near communities of colour cannot be disentangled from the polluting impact of the local economy. The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic opened a unique and valuable research opportunity to study what happens in terms of pollution exposure when turning the state economy 'off'. Writing in Nature Sustainability, Richard Bluhm and colleagues1 report how they innovatively took advantage of the strict COVID-19 economic shutdown in California to separate the confounding effects of socioeconomic factors from pollution. Their analysis shows that the everyday functioning of the economy as a whole, not just local conditions, contributes to the disproportionate impact of pollution on communities of colour in California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
InsideHook

Welcome to the Most Polluted City in the World

In Ulaanbaatar, the air is its own health crisis. Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia’s capital and home to half of its population, has been under an air pollution crisis alert from UNICEF since 2018 and is one of the most polluted cities in the world. Mongolia’s freezing winters make burning raw coal the easiest way to stay warm for families living in traditional lodgings like yurts, while factories still use coal and pump carbon monoxide emissions into poorer neighborhoods, with devastating results on the population.
