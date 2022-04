CHICAGO (CBS) -- Last weekend, a 3-year-old boy got his hands on a gun and accidentally shot his mother to death in a car in a south suburban supermarket parking lot. CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey on Thursday dug deeper into the tragedy – and one solution that is working in other states. The 3-year-old boy and his mom were sitting in their car outside the Food 4 Less store at 100 E. Sibley Blvd. in Dolton when the boy somehow found a gun, fired it, and killed his 22-year-old mother, Daejah Bennett. The...

DOLTON, IL ・ 23 DAYS AGO