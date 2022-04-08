ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'I started crying.' Bridgeport activist reacts to Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court confirmation

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

The Senate has confirmed Ketanji Brown Jackson as the first Black woman to sit on the United States Supreme Court and the impact of the confirmation can be felt here in Connecticut.

Local community leaders say this history-filled day is one they won't forget.

MORE: Senate confirms Ketanji Brown Jackson to Supreme Court

A life-long activist in Bridgeport recognizes the path it took for Jackson to get to this point.

"All of a sudden, I started crying. I got emotional and then I thought about Dr. King. I thought about John Lewis. I thought about all the people that marched just for a time like this... because if it had not been for them, I just don't believe there would be a Black Supreme Court justice at this time," said Mary McBride-Lee.

Jackson will have to wait to take her seat on the bench until Justice Stephen Breyer officially retires this summer.

News 12

News 12

