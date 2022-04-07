ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, SC

Lander Panelists Discuss Link Between Hope and Healing

lander.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“As a nurse, I believe there is no way to heal without hope. The two go hand in hand.”. So said Lander University School of Nursing Dean Dr. Holisa Wharton, a participant in the “Hope and Healing” panel discussion held on Thursday, March 31, in recognition of Women’s History...

www.lander.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Stacy Wynn

Stonewalling Destroys Healthy Relationships

It was a completely foreign term to me until a few years ago when I went through an unhealthy and abusive relationship. I didn’t have a word to describe the fact that it felt like I was talking to someone who never heard me. I didn’t have an explanation for the erratic behavior my ex would exude if I brought up any of my thoughts or feelings.
Motherly

10 secrets for raising a kind and compassionate child

This story was originally published on June 28, 2017. It has been updated. We all want the best for our children. I think that's something all parents can agree on no matter who you are or what your life looks like. It's something that unifies us as parents. Setting our...
KIDS
Stacy Wynn

Communication Styles Tied Directly To Divorce

It’s drilled into our heads again and again as one thing that will make or break our relationships. Recently I was studying "The Four Horsemen," a metaphor that was created by over two decades of research by John Gottman. Throughout his work, he was able to identify the four most deadly communication styles in a relationship that predict divorce with more than 90% accuracy.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenwood, SC
Greenwood, SC
Health
Greenwood, SC
Society
InsideHook

How Text-Only Relationships Can Help Solve the Male Friendship Crisis

I was out with a coworker named Davie one night, splitting nachos or something, when he referenced Adam, a friend I’d heard about more than a few times before. I usually equated the name with stories of Davie’s postgrad knockaround years, and while it was clear that they were no longer hanging out every weekend, I understood them to still be extremely close. So I was shocked when Davie casually revealed, for the very first time, that he hadn’t actually seen Adam in 15 years.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
WJTV 12

Artist hopes to bring healing to Jackson with her art

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – An artist is hoping to bring healing to the City of Soul through art. Shani Peters unveiled her piece “Collective Care” art installation on Farish Street. She said her inspiration is the role Black women take on as caregivers while enduring suffering and violence. What started as a booked morphed into […]
JACKSON, MS
Medical News Today

What is the link between OCD and addiction?

There is a link between all mental health conditions and addiction, including obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). People with OCD may turn to substances or behaviors that provide an escape from their symptoms. This information is according to 2020 research. OCD is an anxiety disorder that causes upsetting, intrusive thoughts. For example,...
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clara Barton
Countrymom

Many narcissists hide behind addiction

** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. A narcissist I know hid behind his addiction. I was a vulnerable single parent when I met the narcissist. He hid behind addiction and was like a silver-tongued snake pretending to help me when in fact, he was grooming me to be his next fix.
Jennifer Bonn

"Opinion" Giving grace

Giving grace to me being understanding when someone falls short of expectations, being kind, and being patient. I have said often during the last few years that this is a time when we need to give grace as often as we can.
Nature.com

FSH provides link between menopause and AD

An increase in follicle stimulating hormone (FSH) could have a role in the development of Alzheimer disease (AD) in postmenopausal women, according to a new study published in Nature. The findings in mice pave the way for future FSH-targeting therapies for AD.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#For Hope#Depression#Women S History Month#The American Red Cross#Wellness Center
The Post and Courier

USC Aiken grad writes children's book to bring awareness to differences in twins

As a child, local author Vandria Steward wanted nothing more than to be seen as an individual. One of the main challenges Steward, a native of Ruffin, faced when she was younger was the inability of others to accept her and her twin sister’s differences. Because of this, Steward felt the need to force others to acknowledge her individuality.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
APG of Wisconsin

The difference between optimism and hope: You

In seminary, one of classmate was struggling with the idea that his job, as an aspiring minister, was to share hope. He said that as a multiracial single father, his life was scarred with instances of oppression and injustice, and every day he saw people being selfish and hurtful. He questioned what message of inspiration he had to share with the world while also being honest about the hardships he endured day in and day out. The class was made up of a diverse group of people from the Christian, Jewish, Baha’i and Unitarian Universalist traditions and we took time to reflect and share stories about the belief in hope we all had in common: a different future is possible. Yet it doesn’t end there. In our discussion, we concluded that our work was not to share empty promises but to inspire and participate in making hope happen which requires action of mind, body, and soul to achieve.
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
Cosmos

Self-healing nematodes offer new hope for nerve repair

As the interface between our external environment and our internal perception, our nerves underpin every one of our basic bodily functions. But they are surprisingly delicate: they communicate using long, thin, cable-like structures called axons, which are woefully susceptible to breaking. Once broken, they are notoriously difficult to repair. But...
SCIENCE
Fast Company

5 executives share how they conquered professional fears

Rising to the heights of leadership in some of the world’s biggest or best-known organizations generally isn’t easy. Getting to a place in your career in which you have not only a seat at the table but sit at the head of it, typically requires a combination of talent, hard work, support, and fortitude, among other attributes.
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy