Lander Panelists Discuss Link Between Hope and Healing

In seminary, one of classmate was struggling with the idea that his job, as an aspiring minister, was to share hope. He said that as a multiracial single father, his life was scarred with instances of oppression and injustice, and every day he saw people being selfish and hurtful. He questioned what message of inspiration he had to share with the world while also being honest about the hardships he endured day in and day out. The class was made up of a diverse group of people from the Christian, Jewish, Baha’i and Unitarian Universalist traditions and we took time to reflect and share stories about the belief in hope we all had in common: a different future is possible. Yet it doesn’t end there. In our discussion, we concluded that our work was not to share empty promises but to inspire and participate in making hope happen which requires action of mind, body, and soul to achieve.

RELIGION ・ 26 DAYS AGO