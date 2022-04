World number one Scottie Scheffler emphatically underlined his newly acquired status as Tiger Woods fought back from a nightmare start to make the halfway cut in the 86th Masters.Arriving at Augusta National on top of the rankings after three wins in his last five starts, Scheffler simply carried on where he left off with a superb second round of 67 despite a blustery wind making scoring difficult.That gave the 25-year-old American a halfway total of eight under par and a record-equalling five-shot lead over defending champion Hideki Matsuyama, 2011 winner Charl Schwartzel, Ireland’s Shane Lowry and first-round leader Sungjae...

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO