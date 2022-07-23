WWE sale: 5 buyer options following Vince McMahon’s retirement

The idea of a WWE sale has been bandied about in recent years, but it seems even more possible than ever after this week.

On July 22 something occurred that many within World Wrestling Entertainment, their fanbase, and the industry thought would never happen, and that was CEO Vince McMahon retiring from his billion-dollar creation. The news came just a couple of weeks after McMahon stepped down as CEO following two different Wall Street Journal stories that revealed multiple hush money payments totaling $12 million from affairs and sexual misconduct by the WWE creator over the last two decades.

While losing such a highly successful creative and business figure is a massive blow to the promotion, due to the strong infrastructure left over, WWE’s value still remains as strong as ever. Especially after producing another highly successful Wrestlemania card earlier this year. The organization is also publicly traded and has massive broadcast partnerships with FOX, the USA Network, and the streaming service Peacock.

The business will stay in McMahon-family control with Vince’s daughter Stephanie becoming a Co-CEO alongside the promotion’s president Nick Khan. However, there is still a very real chance the company could be sold sooner than later.

Why a WWE sale soon is possible

Along with McMahon’s retirement, the WWE’s current broadcast deals end in 2023, and they will need to negotiate new contracts before then. Instead of the family continuing on with their pro wrestling circus, they could decide to offer up the whole company to major media conglomerates or savvy business leaders looking for a huge inventory of content and money-making opportunities.

Media giants like Amazon, Netflix, Disney, and FOX are always looking to work with strong content brands. However, the entertainment industry is trending in the direction of these companies outright buying leagues or organizations instead of forming partnerships. Just like when Disney almost bought the UFC in 2016, and how Liberty Media purchased Formula One the same year.

Furthermore, a big corporation owning a wrestling promotion is not unfamiliar territory. One-time industry giant WCW was previously owned by the defunct AOL/Time Warner corporation.

If such an event came to pass and WWE was up for sale, here are five companies and individuals that would likely be in the running for the top sports entertainment show in the world.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson purchases WWE

Dwayne Johnson has become one of the biggest film stars on the planet and is banking big bucks in Hollywood off his legendary run in WWE. However, he is also a savvy businessman who has brilliantly built his brand beyond just movies and purchased the XFL in 2020. with designs on making it the top spring professional football league starting in 2023.

He knows the impressive value in WWE and the unbelievable long-term money printing machine it is. Considering his fame and the connections he has all over the business world, it would not be shocking if “The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment” history put together a consortium of fellow million and billionaires to purchase the company that made him a superstar. And take it into a new direction for the next 30 years.

WWE joins the diverse mouse house portfolio at Disney

Disney has been snapping up major brands for the last decade. They purchased Marvel Studios and the rights to the Star Wars franchise. Turning them both into billion-dollar cash machines. The company also bout 21st Century Fox and all the toys and studios that come with it.

As mentioned before, they almost purchased the UFC before former head Bob Iger had second thoughts about adding caged violence to their portfolio. However, choreographed violence with real-life superheroes is right down their alley. WWE could be a major feature of Disney+, the promotion’s stars could sell toys, and have their faces plastered on rides at Disney Land. WWE superstars are the closest thing in existence to an actual version of a Marvel character. And Disney knows how to make billions off heroes.

FOX makes an even bigger investment in sports entertainment

FOX is already a current broadcast partner with the WWE, airing episodes of Smackdown on Friday nights. They would love to own their most successful television product in the NFL. That is not an option. However, owning the year-round content-creating machine that is WWE makes a lot of sense. Owning instead of working with is where the real money is.

Owning WWE would really help in turning the FOX Now app into something that people actually care about and would give the company the controllable entertainment producer it is severely lacking.

Jeff Bezos buys WWE to make it a centerpiece of Amazon Prime content

Jeff Bezos, the space-traveling uber-billionaire owner of Amazon, may know very little about WWE and who either Bianca Belair or Roman Reigns are. However, there is no doubt he and his minions know how absurdly strong the organization’s brand is all over the world. With Amazon Prime continuing to work to be a major force in the streaming business, the second richest man in the world is sure to see how beneficial WWE content could be in furthering that goal.

With the organization’s TV contracts coming due soon, now may be the perfect time to snap up one of the most consistent and reliable money-making brands on Earth and throw it on Amazon Prime.

Comcast makes WWE more than just a feature on Peacock

Comcast, the third richest media company in the world, is similar to Disney in that it has various ways it can make the most of WWE branding beyond just its broadcast platforms NBC and the Peacock. However, owning the company instead of having to get in a bidding war for television deals would be far easier in the future.

Not to mention NBC has lacked worthwhile entertainment outside sitcoms and dramas for two decades. One NFL game a week just isn’t going to cut it if the company wants to pull more money out of the all-important 18 to 49 demographic of viewers.

