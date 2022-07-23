ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

WWE sale: 5 buyer options following Vince McMahon’s retirement

By Jason Burgos
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wkNfY_0f2nhTn000

The idea of a WWE sale has been bandied about in recent years, but it seems even more possible than ever after this week.

On July 22 something occurred that many within World Wrestling Entertainment, their fanbase, and the industry thought would never happen, and that was CEO Vince McMahon retiring from his billion-dollar creation. The news came just a couple of weeks after McMahon stepped down as CEO following two different Wall Street Journal stories that revealed multiple hush money payments totaling $12 million from affairs and sexual misconduct by the WWE creator over the last two decades.

While losing such a highly successful creative and business figure is a massive blow to the promotion, due to the strong infrastructure left over, WWE’s value still remains as strong as ever. Especially after producing another highly successful Wrestlemania card earlier this year. The organization is also publicly traded and has massive broadcast partnerships with FOX, the USA Network, and the streaming service Peacock.

Related: WWE CEO Vince McMahon shockingly announces his retirement

The business will stay in McMahon-family control with Vince’s daughter Stephanie becoming a Co-CEO alongside the promotion’s president Nick Khan. However, there is still a very real chance the company could be sold sooner than later.

Why a WWE sale soon is possible

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pwF8I_0f2nhTn000
Credit: USA Today Network

Along with McMahon’s retirement, the WWE’s current broadcast deals end in 2023, and they will need to negotiate new contracts before then. Instead of the family continuing on with their pro wrestling circus, they could decide to offer up the whole company to major media conglomerates or savvy business leaders looking for a huge inventory of content and money-making opportunities.

Media giants like Amazon, Netflix, Disney, and FOX are always looking to work with strong content brands. However, the entertainment industry is trending in the direction of these companies outright buying leagues or organizations instead of forming partnerships. Just like when Disney almost bought the UFC in 2016, and how Liberty Media purchased Formula One the same year.

Also Read:
WWE’s Vince McMahon reportedly paid $12M in recent hush payments following claims of sexual harassment and an affair

Furthermore, a big corporation owning a wrestling promotion is not unfamiliar territory. One-time industry giant WCW was previously owned by the defunct AOL/Time Warner corporation.

If such an event came to pass and WWE was up for sale, here are five companies and individuals that would likely be in the running for the top sports entertainment show in the world.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson purchases WWE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14yDFA_0f2nhTn000
Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Dwayne Johnson has become one of the biggest film stars on the planet and is banking big bucks in Hollywood off his legendary run in WWE. However, he is also a savvy businessman who has brilliantly built his brand beyond just movies and purchased the XFL in 2020. with designs on making it the top spring professional football league starting in 2023.

He knows the impressive value in WWE and the unbelievable long-term money printing machine it is. Considering his fame and the connections he has all over the business world, it would not be shocking if “The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment” history put together a consortium of fellow million and billionaires to purchase the company that made him a superstar. And take it into a new direction for the next 30 years.

WWE joins the diverse mouse house portfolio at Disney

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2noLxB_0f2nhTn000
Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Disney has been snapping up major brands for the last decade. They purchased Marvel Studios and the rights to the Star Wars franchise. Turning them both into billion-dollar cash machines. The company also bout 21st Century Fox and all the toys and studios that come with it.

Also Read:
WWE legend Triple H retires following heart surgery

As mentioned before, they almost purchased the UFC before former head Bob Iger had second thoughts about adding caged violence to their portfolio. However, choreographed violence with real-life superheroes is right down their alley. WWE could be a major feature of Disney+, the promotion’s stars could sell toys, and have their faces plastered on rides at Disney Land. WWE superstars are the closest thing in existence to an actual version of a Marvel character. And Disney knows how to make billions off heroes.

FOX makes an even bigger investment in sports entertainment

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wlogi_0f2nhTn000
Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

FOX is already a current broadcast partner with the WWE, airing episodes of Smackdown on Friday nights. They would love to own their most successful television product in the NFL. That is not an option. However, owning the year-round content-creating machine that is WWE makes a lot of sense. Owning instead of working with is where the real money is.

Also Read: Kentucky Derby FAQ – Everything you need to know about the May racing tradition

Owning WWE would really help in turning the FOX Now app into something that people actually care about and would give the company the controllable entertainment producer it is severely lacking.

Jeff Bezos buys WWE to make it a centerpiece of Amazon Prime content

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w2cyX_0f2nhTn000
Credit: USA Today

Jeff Bezos, the space-traveling uber-billionaire owner of Amazon, may know very little about WWE and who either Bianca Belair or Roman Reigns are. However, there is no doubt he and his minions know how absurdly strong the organization’s brand is all over the world. With Amazon Prime continuing to work to be a major force in the streaming business, the second richest man in the world is sure to see how beneficial WWE content could be in furthering that goal.

Also Read:
Jake Paul open to WWE tag team with brother Logan Paul: ‘We could become the champions’

With the organization’s TV contracts coming due soon, now may be the perfect time to snap up one of the most consistent and reliable money-making brands on Earth and throw it on Amazon Prime.

Comcast makes WWE more than just a feature on Peacock

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bAww8_0f2nhTn000
Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Comcast, the third richest media company in the world, is similar to Disney in that it has various ways it can make the most of WWE branding beyond just its broadcast platforms NBC and the Peacock. However, owning the company instead of having to get in a bidding war for television deals would be far easier in the future.

Also Read:
WWE signs YouTuber turned boxer Logan Paul to a multi-year contract

Not to mention NBC has lacked worthwhile entertainment outside sitcoms and dramas for two decades. One NFL game a week just isn’t going to cut it if the company wants to pull more money out of the all-important 18 to 49 demographic of viewers.

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On Shane McMahon Status After Vince McMahon Exit

Could Vince McMahon’s retirement pave the way for Shane McMahon’s return to WWE?. According to Fightful Select, Vince himself was said to have made the decision to part ways with his son following Shane’s involvement as a backstage producer in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match earlier this year. After dismissing Shane from the company, Vince went as far as to say that Shane “would never get another pop in this company as long as I’m around,” according to a person close to the former WWE Chairman. That same person said they fully believed Vince’s comments “were in the heat of the moment” and one can never rule out Shane eventually returning backstage to WWE.
MLB
People

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin Dead at 74

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin has died. He was 74. The actor passed away on Friday due to complications during an emergency surgery, the actor's manager Lisa Gallant confirmed to PEOPLE. In 2015, Itzin suffered a "major heart attack" during a Shakespeare performance but "came back only to continue...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Iger
Person
Roman Reigns
Person
Vince Mcmahon
Person
Triple H
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Jeff Bezos
wrestlinginc.com

Dolph Ziggler Reveals Why He’s Been Targeting Theory On WWE Raw

Tonight’s episode of “Raw” feels like the night of big tag team matches, as several have occurred or are scheduled to occur later on the show. A singles match between Theory and Drew McIntyre ultimately shifted into a tag team match that saw different promotions”Raw” and “SmackDown” collide when Theory teamed up with Sheamus to take on Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre. As he has for several weeks now, Dolph Ziggler would appear at ringside and cause a distraction for Theory — this time, long enough for Lashley to secure the Hurt Lock for the submission win.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Paul Heyman Could Reportedly Be Considered For Top WWE Job

In the aftermath of Vince McMahon’s retirement, it was Bruce Prichard who took over Vince’s duties on the creative end of things. Prichard was reportedly in Gorilla Position for last Friday’s “SmackDown” and inherited a lot of McMahon’s television roles. While there is no word on whether Prichard has been slotted into the role permanently, Paul Heyman has emerged as a possible candidate to lead WWE’s creative direction at some point in the future.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Combat#Wall Street Journal#Wrestlemania#Fox#The Usa Network#Credit
stillrealtous.com

WWE Star Returns To NXT And Debuts New Look

WWE is always reshuffling the deck and a few months ago fans saw Apollo Crews make his return to NXT which left fans wondering what would happen to Commander Azeez. Over the weekend that question was answered as Commander Azeez returned to the NXT brand at a live event. It...
WWE
Yardbarker

Shane McMahon not expected back in WWE, Shane not on good terms with Stephanie

During a recent PWTorchVIP.com audio show, Wade Keller discussed the changes expected in WWE after Vince McMahon's retirement. Keller said that while changes are expected and fans will notice Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan's fingerprints, don't expect to see the show gutted. Vince is still the majority stockholder and he's not someone you'd want to upset because he still holds some power. Keller reiterated that Stephanie does have her own ideas for the product and fans should not expect to see Shane McMahon back in the company because he and Stephanie are not on the best of terms.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Cindy Heenan, Wife Of The Legendary Bobby Heenan, Passes Away

Cynthia “Cindy” Jean Heenan, the wife of WWE Hall of Famer Bobby Heenan, has passed away. The sad news was broken by Heenan’s WCW colleague Mike Tenay. “Her devotion and support for Bobby were unparalleled,” Tenay wrote. “Our times with them were the happiest and most memorable.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Sports
wrestlinginc.com

Jim Ross Got Pissed Off When Brock Lesnar Hit Specific Move

Brock Lesnar has had many big matches at WrestleMania, but one of his most memorable ‘Mania moments isn’t going to be one of his career highlights when ‘The Beast Incarnate’ decides to hang up the boots. While On “Grilling JR,” WWE Hall of Famer and commentator...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Let Him In? Bray Wyatt Makes Reference To Vince McMahon, Hints At New Beginning

He seems to be a fan. There are certain wrestlers who catch your attention no matter what they do. It might be something as simple as they way they move or the way they speak, but sometimes you can see it in their eyes. That is the case with a certain former WWE Champion, and now he has done something that might get some people wondering what he is doing next.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Update On Shane McMahon’s Status With WWE

WWE has been going through some major changes over the last few weeks with Vince McMahon retiring and Stephanie McMahon and Triple H stepping into new roles with the company. With all of the changes taking place fans have wondered about Shane McMahon’s status with the company. Fightful Select...
WWE
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Fire’ Fans Have Major Predictions for Mouch’s Future

Randall “Mouch” McHolland takes a backseat to many of Chicago Fire‘s forerunning characters like Kelly Severide and Sylvie Brett. However, he’s remained a constant presence among the show’s beloved cast. Now though, with Chicago Fire heading into its 11th season, fans have begun to think about what comes next for the veteran fireman whenever he decides to retire. See what some fans have said about Mouch’s future.
CHICAGO, IL
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Raw Preview (7/25): Roman Reigns In Action, Logan Paul, Mysterio

WWE enters a new era on tonight’s “Raw”. It will be the first WWE broadcast with Paul “Triple H” Levesque officially in charge of the company’s creative direction. The company announced Monday morning that Levesque “will assume all responsibilities related to WWE’s creative”. This follows Vince McMahon’s resignation/retirement as the company’s CEO, Chairman, and Head of Creative amid an ongoing company investigation into hush money allegations.
WWE
Yardbarker

Backstage news on where things stand with Paul Heyman and WWE CEO Stephanie McMahon

During a recent PWTorchVIP.com audio show, Wade Keller covered Vince McMahon's retirement announcement and what that means going forward for WWE. There has been a lot of speculation about Paul Heyman's future because there were stories from over a decade ago about Stephanie and Paul butting heads when he was there in the mid-2000s. Keller noted in his update that these days they genuinely get along.
WWE
ComicBook

Seth Rollins Predicts When Fans Will See The Shield Reunite

Throughout their years in the WWE together, the Hounds of Justice were never far apart from one another. Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and Dean Ambrose (Jon Moxley) would debut in the main event of WWE Survivor Series 2012 and never look back. Collectively known as The Shield, the faction would dominate both Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown night in and night out, before they ultimately split in 2014. That said, even after Rollins took a chair to both Ambrose and Reigns, the three stayed linked. Rollins and Ambrose would feud throughout that summer and the next, while Reigns and Ambrose would embark on a collision course in Fall 2015. Mix in a triple threat match and a duo of reunions to boot, and it seemed clear that these three were destined to stay together forever.
WWE
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

68K+
Followers
52K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy