WWE sale: 4 buyer options if Vince McMahon is forced to sell after latest scandal

By Jason Burgos
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

The idea of a WWE sale has been bandied about in recent years, but it seems even more possible than ever after this week.

On Wednesday, it was revealed by the Wall Street Journal that WWE CEO Vince McMahon allegedly promoted and paid hush money to a former staff member he had an affair with in recent years. The revelation has led to an investigation of the $3 million pay-offs by WWE board members and could soon gain the attention of the SEC.

The WWE’s value is at a peak after producing another highly successful Wrestlemania card earlier this year and still being profitable despite rampant inflation. The organization is also publicly traded and has massive broadcast partnerships with FOX, the USA Network, and the streaming service Peacock. Furthermore, McMahon is 76 years old. Obviously, he isn’t your average man closing in on 80, and him taking a stunner from Stone Cold Steve Austin at ‘Mania is proof.

Yet, sooner or later his run will come to an end, and this pending investigation could be a key reason the WWE Chairman is forced to sell his creation.

Why a WWE sale soon is possible

Credit: USA Today Network

Along with the investigation into McMahon’s reported $3 million hush money and where it came from, the WWE’s current broadcast deals end in 2023, and they will need to negotiate new contracts before then. Instead of McMahon and his family continuing on with their pro wrestling circus, there is a real possibility they could decide to offer up the whole company to major media conglomerates looking for a huge inventory of content and money-making opportunities.

Media giants like Amazon, Netflix, Disney, and FOX are always looking to work with strong content brands. However, the entertainment industry is trending in the direction of these companies outright buying leagues or organizations instead of forming partnerships. Just like when Disney almost bought the UFC in 2016, and how Liberty Media purchased Formula One the same year. And a big corporation owning a wrestling promotion is not unfamiliar territory. One-time industry giant WCW was previously owned by the defunct AOL/Time Warner.

If such an event came to pass and WWE was up for sale, here are four massive companies that would likely be in the running for the top sports entertainment show in the world.

WWE joins the diverse mouse house portfolio at Disney

Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Disney has been snapping up major brands for the last decade. They purchased Marvel Studios and the rights to the Star Wars franchise. Turning them both into billion-dollar cash machines. The company also bout 21st Century Fox and all the toys and studios that come with it.

As mentioned before, they almost purchased the UFC before former head Bob Iger had second thoughts about adding caged violence to their portfolio. However, choreographed violence with real-life superheroes is right down their alley. WWE could be a major feature of Disney+, the promotion’s stars could sell toys, and have their faces plastered on rides at Disney Land. WWE superstars are the closest thing in existence to an actual version of a Marvel character. And Disney knows how to make billions off heroes.

FOX makes an even bigger investment in sports entertainment

Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

FOX is already a current broadcast partner with the WWE, airing episodes of Smackdown on Friday nights. They would love to own their most successful television product in the NFL. That is not an option. However, owning the year-round content-creating machine that is WWE makes a lot of sense. Owning instead of working with is where the real money is.

Owning WWE would really help in turning the FOX Now app into something that people actually care about and would give the company the controllable entertainment producer it is severely lacking.

Comcast makes WWE more than just a feature on Peacock

Credit: USA Today Network

Comcast, the third richest media company in the world, is similar to Disney in that it has various ways it can make the most of WWE branding beyond just its broadcast platforms NBC and the Peacock. However, owning the company instead of having to get in a bidding war for television deals would be far easier in the future.

Not to mention NBC has lacked worthwhile entertainment outside sitcoms and dramas for two decades. One NFL game a week just isn’t going to cut it if the company wants to pull more money out of the all-important 18 to 49 demographic of viewers.

Viacom steals content from the competition

Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

While Viacom isn’t as big a fish as Comcast or Disney in the media world — it’s bigger than FOX — buying up WWE might help in getting them a little closer. Similar to FOX, it wishes it could own the NFL. Also similar to its counterpart in the football broadcast game, it has a streaming service in Paramount+ that hasn’t resonated quite like the competition.

Having an asset like WWE would be massive for Paramount+ and help the service become a far greater revenue source. As one of the bottom 10 conglomerates in the industry, Viacom can’t get into billion-dollar bidding wars for WWE content every few years. Buying up the whole organization would be a far better long-term option.

More must-reads:

Distractify

How Did Tommy Lee Break His Ribs? The Mötley Crüe Drummer Is out of Commission

Fans of Mötley Crüe were overjoyed when the group announced a reunion tour, but their excitement quickly turned to sadness. During a show on June 16, 2022, drummer Tommy Lee performed five songs before announcing he had four broken ribs and needed to leave. Some fans were shocked that he walked out mid-set, but others were concerned about how Tommy Lee broke his ribs in the first place.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Why ‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Mattea Roach Is Still Waiting for Her $560K in Winnings

During this season of super champions, “Jeopardy!” legend Mattea Roach won an astonishing 23 consecutive games and bagged $560,983. She earned the fifth-longest streak for consecutive wins in “Jeopardy!” history. And Roach became fifth on the list for highest regular-season winnings. After winning her first few games, the 23-year-old Canadian tutor revealed that her student loans could officially be paid off with her earnings.
TV & VIDEOS
ClutchPoints

WWE’s decision to hide Sasha Banks sign backfires in a major way

It all started off simply enough; after seeing a fan hold up a Sasha Banks sign during the Raquel Gonzalez-Shayna Bayzler match to show support for the former multi-time champion, who may or may not have been released from the promotions, WWE opted to photoshop it out of the picture they posted on social media, presumably to keep attention on the women in the ring, not the one who isn’t.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Roman Reigns To Defend Undisputed WWE Title Against Brock Lesnar At SummerSlam

The main event of WWE SummerSlam is set. During the 6/17 episode of WWE “SmackDown”, Brock Lesnar made his return to WWE programming and attacked Roman Reigns following the latter’s successful defense of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Riddle. Following the close of the show, WWE...
WWE
FanSided

WWE Twitter rips into Brad Shepard for revealing alleged Vince McMahon victim

After committing one of journalism’s greatest sins, most of the wrestling Twitter community took Brad Shepard to the proverbial woodshed. One of the Society of Professional Journalists’ (SPJ) Code of Ethics principles is to minimize harm. This means to “show compassion for those who may be affected by news coverage. Use heightened sensitivity when dealing with…victims of sex crimes…,” “avoid pandering to lurid curiosity…” and “consider the long-term implications of publication…”
WWE
MiddleEasy

Logan Paul Shockingly Confirms Jake ‘Is Poor’ After Losing Millions Due To Crypto Crash

Logan Paul said Jake has lost a chunk of his earnings he invested in crypto following the reported crypto crash. YouTuber-turned-pro boxing star Jake Paul has become a draw in the sport, having secured a couple of impressive wins to his name. Along with it, he also grew his fan base on all media platforms which basically means he’s been making quite a living doing what he does best.
COMBAT SPORTS
ComicBook

WWE Fans Confused by Vince McMahon's Opening to SmackDown

Earlier today many were stunned to learn that Vince McMahon would be appearing in person during tonight's WWE SmackDown, which comes after an investigation was opened by the WWE board on McMahon and John Laurinaitis regarding alleged hush money paid to cover up an affair. You can understand then why some were surprised to learn that McMahon would be appearing in character during tonight's episode, and he indeed came out to kick off the show. What followed though is not what anyone was expecting, as McMahon came out to the ring and delivered a very brief introduction, welcomed the crowd to SmackDown, and left the ring, and fans are a bit confused about what happened.
WWE
