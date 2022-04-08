ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerville, MA

Second Somerville police officer injured by unintended discharge of duty weapon

By Mike Beaudet
WCVB
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOMERVILLE, Mass. — A Somerville Police Department officer is recovering after her holstered department-issued handgun fired without a trigger pull. According to the city of Somerville, it happened Wednesday at about 4 p.m. The police officer suffered a non-life-threatening injury after an unintentional discharge of her duty weapon....

www.wcvb.com

Comments / 3

Related
Boston

Cambridge police officer dies unexpectedly in Woburn home

The officer's death is believed to have been caused by a health issue. Cambridge Police Officer Lawrence Hudson died unexpectedly in his home in Woburn Monday morning, Cambridge police announced Tuesday. His death is still under investigation, the department said, but it is believed to have been caused by a...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
CBS DFW

Fort Worth Police Officer Terminated Following Off-Duty Conduct Incident

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A Fort Worth Police officer was terminated today after an internal investigation into an off-duty conduct incident from Oct. 2021 found he allegedly left the scene of an accident and fired his gun while drunk. A FWPD spokesperson said that Corporal Marshall Meyer had been on vacation in Hot Springs Village in Arkansas when the incident occurred. Meyer allegedly became intoxicated and left the scene of an accident involved he was involved in. The spokesperson did not elaborate about the nature of the accident or how Mayer was involved. According to the spokesperson, Meyer also allegedly fired his gun in place where firearms were prohibited. After the incident, Meyer was placed on restricted duty during the course of the investigation, removing his police powers. When the investigation and subsequent review were completed, Meyer’s off-duty conduct was determined to not be “in keeping with the high standards expected of a Fort Worth police officer, and unjustly reflects upon the rest of our officers who maintain those standards every day and work hard to ensure the safety of our community.”
FORT WORTH, TX
NECN

Police Investigating 2 Home Break-ins in Somerville

Police are investigating two home break-ins that occurred in broad daylight last week in Somerville, Massachusetts. The first break-in was reported around 8:43 a.m. on March 17 in the area of McGrath Highway and Boston Street. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the caller, who said she had heard a loud bang on the side of her home and then saw an unknown man near the window. The suspect then fled the area.
SOMERVILLE, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
City
Somerville, MA
City
Cambridge, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Somerville, MA
Crime & Safety
KXLY

Everett Police officer shot and killed in the line of duty

EVERETT, Wash.– An Everett Police officer was shot and killed Friday. The Police Department said Dan Rocha, 41, lived in Everett for over a decade and served with the Everett Police Department since 2017. KOMO News reported Rocha confronted the suspect in a Starbucks parking lot. The suspect then...
EVERETT, WA
NBC News

FBI arrests Massachusetts school superintendent accused of texting 99 threats about police chief candidate

A Massachusetts school superintendent was arrested Wednesday in connection with an investigation into threatening messages sent to a local candidate for police chief. Chicopee Superintendent of Schools Lynn Clark is accused of sending 99 text messages to intimidate an applicant into withdrawing for the top police job, according to the U.S. attorney for Massachusetts.
CHICOPEE, MA
MassLive.com

Hours after son is fatally stabbed, Fitchburg mother dies of cancer; daughter starts fundraiser to raise money for funeral expenses

Hours after Martha Morillo’s 18-year-old son Gadiel Maria was stabbed and died in the hospital on Saturday, March 19, she died in hospice care. The 54-year-old mother of five had breast, bone and liver cancer and died, hours after her son was pronounced dead in the hospital, according to a fundraiser set up by Janiela Maria, the daughter of Morillo and sister to Gadiel Maria.
FITCHBURG, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Discharges#Second Somerville#Wcvb#P320s
WCAX

Vermont woman killed in crash with truck

LEICESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont woman was killed Tuesday when her SUV collided with a truck. It happened on Route 7 in Leicester just before 3:30 p.m. Police say Lyudmila Cushing, 69, of Fair Haven, was headed east on Leicester Whiting Road and failed to enter Route 7 safely at the intersection.
LEICESTER, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Independent

Georgia coroner finds bodies of his own parents and son at shooting range after robbery

A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Times Leader

Arrests follow raid on suspected drug house

PITTSTON — A St. Patrick’s Day raid on a suspected drug house resulted in two arrests and the seizure of more than 200 bags of suspected fentanyl. Kelly Reed, 43, and Rayhan Miha, 37, both of Pittston, were arrested after a search warrant was executed at a John Street residence in Pittston on Thursday.
PITTSTON, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy