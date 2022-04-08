ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elderly Woman Held At Gunpoint In San Francisco Home Invasion Robbery

 3 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — An 88-year-old woman was held at gunpoint during a home invasion robbery Thursday in San Francisco’s Ingleside District.

The robbery happened at a house on the 100 block of Louisburg Street just south of Geneva Avenue. The woman’s daughter told KPIX 5 she was out doing errands when two males kicked in the back door at about 1 p.m., forced her mother into a bathroom at gunpoint, and kept her there while their house was ransacked.

An unknown amount of money and property was taken, the daughter said.

San Francisco police told KPIX 5 in an email that officers were still in the area processing the scene for evidence and interviewing witnesses, and that additional information would be provided as it became available.

The daughter told KPIX 5 she was concerned about similar brazen incidents of crime in the city.

“Why now San Francisco? The safety is really a concern, and now we live in this city and we are not protected by anything,” she said.

“Should we move out of this area? Move out of this city due to the situation like that?” she added.

The daughter described the robbers as two Hispanic men.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.

