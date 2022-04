One of the beautiful things about New York City is there is always something happening, somewhere! We are a part of a large community of various people all stuck in the same five boroughs. Parks are a big part of what bring us together, along with public festivals, classes, and workshops. The spring and summer months bring New Yorkers out from their apartments into the streets and onto the grass. There are many events to look forward to both indoors and outside, depending on each’s individual comfort.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 17 DAYS AGO