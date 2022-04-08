ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

California man pleads guilty to interfering with flight crew

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0f2n6etx00

A Los Angeles man pleaded guilty to interfering with a flight attendant, causing a California-based flight to be diverted to Oklahoma City, federal prosecutors announced on Thursday.

Ariel James Pennington, 35, faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine when he’s formally sentenced later this year, U.S. Attorney Robert Troester said in a statement.

Pennington was initially charged with a second count of assaulting a federal air marshal on the same flight, but prosecutors agreed to dismiss that count as part of a plea agreement.

A message left with Pennington’s attorney, Kenny Goza, seeking comment on the plea wasn’t immediately returned.

Pennington was arrested Dec. 9 after the Delta Airlines flight from Virginia to California was diverted to Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City police said at the time that Pennington was disorderly and intoxicated.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Huntington man pleads guilty to possessing fire bomb

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A Huntington man pleaded guilty Tuesday to possessing a fire bomb. Daniel Justin Watts, 36, admitted in court he made an improvised flammable device, widely known as a “Molotov cocktail.” Watts ignited and threw the bomb onto his property, causing a fire. Cabell County Sheriff’s deputies and firefighters encountered Watts during […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WREG

Memphis man pleads guilty to 2018 murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 28 years in prison following the murder of an 18-year-old in 2018, the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office said in a press release. Jaelen Bell is one of three suspects in a case from 2018. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder charge as well […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
State
Virginia State
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
Local
California Crime & Safety
The Independent

Georgia coroner finds bodies of his own parents and son at shooting range after robbery

A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flight Attendants#Delta Air Lines#Federal Prosecutors#Delta Airlines
Coeur d'Alene Press

Man pleads guilty to vehicular manslaughter

COEUR d’ALENE — A man admitted to causing a deadly crash while drunk last year. Michael L. Holiman, 56, of Harrison, pleaded guilty last Thursday to vehicular manslaughter, a felony. The charge stems from October 2021, when law enforcement responded to a single-vehicle crash in the area of...
HARRISON, ID
Law & Crime

‘It’s Just Halo’: 3 Sisters Sentenced to Prison for Conspiracy to Shoot One of Their Ex-Partners Over Child Custody Dispute

Three Oklahoma sisters were recently sentenced to prison over a plot to shoot one of their ex-partners because of a child custody dispute. Tierzah Mapson, 29, gave birth to the child in question in 2013. In 2014, a North Carolina court gave her physical custody with the father granted visitation rights subject to amendment by both parties.
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Vice

Drug Users Can Now Legally Buy Pure Fentanyl for Dirt Cheap in Canada

A harm-reduction organization in Vancouver is helping people addicted to opioids buy pharmaceutical-grade fentanyl at street prices as an alternative to the illicit drug supply—a first in North America. As first reported by the Globe and Mail, Portland Hotel Society launched its “enhanced access program” last week. The program...
Lootpress

Columbus Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Crime

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Columbus, Ohio man pleaded guilty today to a federal drug trafficking crime. According to court documents, Donald Ray Jackson, 38, assisted in the sale of what was purported to be heroin to a confidential informant on August 30, 2016 in Huntington. A forensic chemist who analyzed the substance subsequently found it to contain a mixture of both heroin and fentanyl.
COLUMBUS, OH
ABC News

Families of transgender children in Texas face decision amid restrictions: stay or move

At the end of this school year, a family of four from Austin, Texas, plans to uproot their lives and move over 2,000 miles away to Portland, Oregon. The family, native Texans, say they are moving because they fear for the safety of their 10-year-old transgender daughter in the wake of Gov. Greg Abbott's decision in February to direct the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services to investigate reports of gender-affirming care as child abuse.
TEXAS STATE
KGET

Man pleads not guilty in Firehouse restaurant shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who allegedly fired shots at people outside Firehouse Rosedale Station restaurant was charged Friday with firearm possession and destroying evidence — but not with any crimes related to shooting the gun. Prosecutors did not bring attempted murder or other assault-related charges against Charles Jackson because there are questions on […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGW

Oregon man pleads guilty to importing live scorpions

EUGENE, Ore. — An Oregon man has pleaded guilty in federal court to illegally importing and exporting hundreds of live scorpions. Darren Drake, 39, of Eugene, pleaded guilty Monday to conspiring with others to commit Lacey Act violations, a federal misdemeanor, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. The...
EUGENE, OR
ABC News

ABC News

606K+
Followers
147K+
Post
328M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy