Oregon State

Oregon sues COVID test company, millions of dollars pocketed

 4 days ago

The state of Oregon accused owners of an Illinois-based COVID-19 testing company of stealing millions of dollars in federal funds and insurance money in a lawsuit filed Thursday and said they boasted about buying a mansion and expensive sports cars.

Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum sued the Center for Covid Control, or CCC, and its testing partner, Doctors Clinical Laboratory, for deceptively marketing testing services and for violating Oregon’s Unlawful Trade Practices Act.

The lawsuit says Aleya Siyaj and Akbar Ali Syed, the married couple who own CCC, had no prior experience in the medical field or medical testing and had run an axe throwing lounge and a photography studio.

This raises questions about how they managed to become the recipients of federal funds for testing. The lawsuit noted they're also being investigated by the FBI and Illinois public health authorities. FBI agents searched the company’s headquarters near Chicago in January, according to local news reports.

Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson sued the CCC in January, accusing it of improperly handling tests and providing fake results.

The CCC did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment. A phone number listed on its website was disconnected. The website said CCC has paused its operations “and will not resume collection of patient samples until staffing resources permit CCC to operate at full capacity.”

Oregon's lawsuit alleges CCC and Doctors Clinical Laboratory falsely told consumers they could provide accurate PCR COVID-19 results within 72 hours, but instead produced questionable test results and lacked proper capacity to store and process the thousands of test specimens they received each day.

“These companies were ill-equipped to scale up as fast as they did,” Rosenblum said in a statement. The lawsuit says CCC grew from one testing site in Illinois — in the former axe throwing lounge — to become one of the largest testing center operators in America, with 300 test sites across the United States, including five in Oregon.

“Oregonians made crucial decisions — about returning to work or school, travel, and visiting family and friends — in reliance on shoddy tests,” she said.

The 29-page lawsuit alleges the couple funneled millions of dollars received from the federal government and insurance companies for testing to themselves.

“Syed posted pictures of the couple’s purchases on social media, including a $1,360,000 mansion and multiple luxury cars worth millions, including a sky blue Lamborghini, a red Lamborghini Countach, a Tesla Model Y, and a Ferrari Enzo," the lawsuit said.

Syed bought that Ferrari, a rare model, for $3.7 million, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit, filed in Multnomah County, asks that CCC and DCL be banned permanently from offering COVID-19 testing in Oregon, for restitution for Oregonians who were victimized and for civil penalties of up to $25,000 for each violation of Oregon law, plus attorney fees and costs of Oregon's investigation.

Jason Weiland

Check your SPAM – it could be worth $3 million

If you are like me, you never open your email’s SPAM folder. The only time I go in there is when someone specially asks me to check for a missing email message. But recently I took a deep dive and paid attention to what was in there and I found that more often than not, emails I didn’t know I was missing were there, especially in Gmail.
MICHIGAN STATE
Fortune

A new COVID wave is probably coming, and America just doesn’t seem to care

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. It was a viral moment that elicited both nervous laughs and tears of joy from a pandemic-weary nation: Colorado Gov. Jared Polis awaiting his state's first COVID vaccine shipment in December 2020, staring at a delivery door like a child stares at a fireplace on Christmas Eve.
COLORADO STATE
ABC News

Families of transgender children in Texas face decision amid restrictions: stay or move

At the end of this school year, a family of four from Austin, Texas, plans to uproot their lives and move over 2,000 miles away to Portland, Oregon. The family, native Texans, say they are moving because they fear for the safety of their 10-year-old transgender daughter in the wake of Gov. Greg Abbott's decision in February to direct the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services to investigate reports of gender-affirming care as child abuse.
TEXAS STATE
KATU.com

Business groups sue Oregon over Climate Protection Program

PORTLAND, Ore. — A group of businesses is suing to block Oregon's new climate action plan to limit greenhouse gas emissions. Governor Kate Brown directed the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) to draft the policy following several failures to pass cap-and-trade legislation. PAST COVERAGE | Gov. Brown signs...
OREGON STATE
CBS New York

20 million at-home COVID tests to be distributed in New York

NEW YORK -- With COVID cases on the rise in other parts of the world, Gov. Kathy Hochul is urging New Yorkers to remain vigilant and get tested as needed.Thursday, she announced New York will distribute 20 million at-home COVID test kits."Let's get those in people's hands. If there's any warning signs, anyone's concerned, that they can get that test immediately," Hochul said.FIND TESTING SITES: Click here for New York City's testing site locator, including mobile sites and at-home appointmentsThe test kits will be handed out at schools, nursing homes, NYCHA buildings and food banks.Elected officials will also help distribute them.CORONAVIRUS PANDEMICComplete COVID Vaccine CoverageVaccination Sites In New York City | Call 877-VAX-4NYCTrack NYC Vaccinations By Zip CodeFind NYC Testing Site Near YouCheck NYC Testing Wait TimesCDC's COVID Vaccine FAQCDC's COVID Tracking Map By CountyResources: Help With Unemployment, Hunger, Mental Health & MoreRemote Learning Tools For Students And Parents At Home
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bloomberglaw.com

Cigna Gets $6 Million Covid Testing Reimbursement Suit Trimmed

A medical provider accusing Cigna Health & Life Insurance Co. of failing to cover more than $6 million in Covid-19 testing costs can sue the insurer under ERISA but not pandemic-specific federal legislation, a Connecticut federal judge ruled. Neither the Families First Coronavirus Response Act nor the Coronavirus Aid, Relief...
CONNECTICUT STATE
